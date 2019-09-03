Italian word of the day: 'Giusto'

<p>Don't be confused by the spelling: say <strong>giusto</strong> aloud ("ju-sto") and you'll hear it sounds a lot like its English equivalent – 'just'.</p><p>The similarities don't end there. <strong>Giusto</strong> serves many of the same functions as 'just', whether it's to say that something 'just' happened in the very recent past...</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>È partita giusto un attimo fa.</i>She just left a second ago.</p><p>... to say it's 'just right' or 'perfect'...</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Sei arrivato al momento giusto.</i>You came at just the right time.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Il cappello ti sta proprio giusto.</i>That hat is perfect on you.</p><p>... or to say it's 'just' – 'legitimate' or 'fair'.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>È un giudice severo ma giusto.</i>The judge is harsh but just.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Non è giusto! Vince sempre lei.</i>It's not fair! She always wins.</p><p><img alt="" src="https://www.moviedigger.it/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/una-giusta-causa-trailer-moviedigger.png" style="width: 640px; height: 237px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>'A Just Cause': the Italian title for the Ruth Bader Ginsberg film 'On the Basis of Sex'. </i></span></p><p>But there's more to <strong>giusto</strong> than 'just' a straight translation.</p><p>Italian speakers also use it to say that something is not necessarily perfect, just 'correct'. As you'll see below, you can use <strong>giusto</strong> both as an adjective ('correct') and an adverb ('correctly').</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>La risposta che hai dato è giusta.</i>The answer you gave is correct.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Hai risposto giusto.</i>You answered correctly.</p><p>And <strong>giusto</strong> can also mean 'precise' or 'exact', if you're talking about a certain level of accuracy.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Dimmi l'ora giusta.</i>Tell me the exact time.</p><p>But where <strong>giusto</strong> comes in most handy is as an affirmation: when you want to agree with what someone has said or show they've understood correctly, you can simply exclaim "<strong>Giusto!</strong>"</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>– Sei americana?– Giusto!</i>– Are you American?– That's right!</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/711f28f428016792a3131d5d6c9eefd9/tenor.gif?itemid=11332796" style="width: 400px; height: 232px;" /></p><p>Likewise, you can use it to check you've got something right by asking "<strong>Giusto?</strong>" at the end of your statement.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Sei americana, giusto?</i>You're American, right?</p><p>You might also say <strong>giusto</strong> when you've just remembered something you wanted to talk about: a bit like 'Ah yes!' or 'That reminds me!'</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Giusto! Volevo chiederti un piacere.</i>That reminds me! I wanted to ask you a favour.</p><p>There's one last way you might hear <strong>giusto</strong> used: in Italian slang, it means 'cool' or 'great'.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>È un tipo troppo giusto.</i>He's such a great guy.</p><p>So many uses for one little word, right? That's why<b> </b>it's so often <strong>la parola giusta</strong> – 'just the right word'.</p><p><strong>Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:jessica.phelan@thelocal.com">Jessica Phelan</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>