No, marrying an Italian won’t save you from Brexit

"You’d better hurry up and find an Italian to marry, or you’ll end up getting kicked out after Brexit!”

If you're a British citizen living in Italy, chances are someone you know has made this kind of comment before.

Many people imagine that marrying an Italian means you’ll automatically be handed an Italian passport and thus avoid the upheaval and stress that will come with Britain leaving the EU – if and when that happens

The threat of potentially having to return to the wet and windy UK means even the least marriage-minded of us may be tempted to broach the topic with our Italian partners, or consider taking that amorous waiter up on his latest offer.

But, while there are plenty of good reasons to marry an Italian, sadly we’re here to tell you it’s no guarantee of Italian citizenship and peace after Brexit.

As anyone who has already married an Italian (for non-Brexit-related reasons, of course) is well aware, we sadly don’t get handed Italian citizenship immediately after exchanging vows, but must wrestle with much the same bureaucracy as everyone else.

Unfortunately, Italy won't give you one of these as a wedding present. Photo: Depositphotos

You will still have to wait two years after exchanging your vows at the local comune to be eligible for Italian citizenship, and even then, there’s no guarantee you’ll get it.

And marriage won’t mean your Italian spouse gets British citizenship, either. To do so, they’d need to live in the UK with you for three years before applying and following the British citizenship application process.

However, it’s not all bad news: the one advantage is that the long road to getting Italian citizenship is made a little bit shorter by marriage.

What does citizenship involve?

Citizenship gives you a lot more rights than residency, including the right to vote, and is consequently harder to obtain.

It was made harder still earlier this year when Matteo Salvini’s “anti-migrant” bill became law, doubling the wait time for applications to be processed and requiring that applicants now pass a language test.

There are three ways to get citizenship: through residency, through marriage, or through having Italian ancestry. Eligibility criteria vary depending on the route.

How does being married help?

The first thing to know is that you can’t apply for citizenship right after the wedding.

The spouse of an Italian can apply for citizenship two years after the marriage if the couple lives in Italy, or three years if they live abroad, and the terms are reduced by half if they have children.

You’ll then wait up to four years – increased from the previous two years by the recently-passed laws – for your application to be processed, with your fingers firmly crossed.

In the past, applications from spouses were pretty much guaranteed to be accepted. But now, they can be rejected for any reason.

The new laws also mean you will now have to provide a formal certificate proving you speak Italian to at least B1 level if applying for citizenship through either marriage or ancestry.

If you're a woman who married an Italian man before April 27th, 1983, congratulations: you got Italian citizenship automatically before the law was changed.

You can’t apply for citizenship if you're divorced from your Italian spouse, if she or he has passed away, or if you've been convicted of certain crimes.

So how long will it take?

Altogether, the process of obtaining citizenship after marriage will now probably take around 5-7 years depending on your circumstances.

So if you were hoping a quickie marriage to your local barista might solve all your Brexit problems, unfortunately it won't.

But the good news is that this is quite a bit shorter than the possible total of ten years now faced by EU nationals applying for citizenship via the long-term residency route, or up to 14 years faced by non-EU nationals using the same route.

What about same-sex marriages?

Italy is one of the EU countries which does not legally recognise same-sex marriages. This means a non-Italian same-sex couple who marry and then later move to Italy will not have their marriage recognised by the local authorities. Registered partnerships between same-sex couples are however allowed and legally recognised in Italy.

What about citizenship of another country?

If you are married to a citizen of another EU country you can apply for citizenship there and then, as an EU national, you will have the right to stay in Italy. Different countries all have their own rules for citizenship. Check out each country's requirements here.

So although being married to an Italian does help, it won't solve all your problems. But least you'll have someone who is contractually obliged to listen to you complain about Italian bureaucracy.

