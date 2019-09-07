Italy's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Italy pursues ten suspects on terrorist financing charges

7 September 2019
12:20 CEST+02:00
terrorismpoliceitaly

Share this article

Italy pursues ten suspects on terrorist financing charges
7 September 2019
12:20 CEST+02:00
Italy has issued arrest warrants for 10 people, including an imam, suspected of financing terrorism, prosecutors said Saturday.

Eight of the suspects are of Tunisian origin and two are Italian. The Imam is from the city of Teramo in the central region of Abruzzo. 

The suspects are alleged to have "created many false accounts, through various companies to set aside large sums of money," the prosecutor's office in Aquila said.

The money was used to finance activities related to the radical Al-Nusra organisation, the former Syrian branch of Al Qaeda, it said.

Part of the money was also intended for imams in Italy,  "including one convicted for association with a group linked to international terrorism".

An Italian accountant is also among the 10 suspects, whose property, money and real estate, said to be worth more than one million euros (over $1.1 million), were seized, the statement said.

 
terrorismpoliceitaly
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Ten things you need to know about giving birth in Italy
  2. Proxy or postal vote? Brits in EU urged to register ahead of likely 'Brexit election'
  3. How to make Neapolitan fried pizza
  4. Here is Italy's new cabinet in full
  5. How will Italy's new government approach immigration?

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Recent highlights

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

25/08
Beautiful family mansion for rent in Rome on metro B line
17/07
Live a "Tuscan Dream"
15/07
Holiday rental
05/07
Restored 2 bedroom cottage with sea view
View all notices
Post a new notice