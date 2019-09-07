Italy pursues ten suspects on terrorist financing charges

<p>Eight of the suspects are of Tunisian origin and two are Italian. The Imam is from the city of Teramo in the central region of Abruzzo. </p><p>The suspects are alleged to have "created many false accounts, through various companies to set aside large sums of money," the prosecutor's office in Aquila said.</p><p>The money was used to finance activities related to the radical Al-Nusra organisation, the former Syrian branch of Al Qaeda, it said.</p><p>Part of the money was also intended for imams in Italy, "including one convicted for association with a group linked to international terrorism".</p><p>An Italian accountant is also among the 10 suspects, whose property, money and real estate, said to be worth more than one million euros (over $1.1 million), were seized, the statement said.</p>