Italian expression of the day: 'Fare il filo'

<p>Many's the foreigner who's come to Italy and fallen in love. Half the other transplants I know in Rome seem to be here for a <i>ragazzo</i> or <i>ragazza. </i></p><p>But what comes before you pack a bag and up sticks for love? That would be 'making the thread'<strong>.</strong></p><p><strong>Fare il filo </strong>(literally, 'to make the thread') is an expression suggested by one of our Italian readers, who defined it thus: "It means when you like somebody and you would like that person to be your boyfriend or girlfriend, you engage in a series of small actions..."</p><p>In other words, flirting.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20180213/vocabulary-flirting-love-sex-dating-italian-words-romantic-phrases">How to talk about love, sex and dating in Italian</a></strong></p><p>You <strong>fare il filo <i>a qualcuno</i></strong> ('make the thread <i>at someone</i>') when you're pursuing them or wooing them. </p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Fa il filo a tutti i ragazzi.</i>She goes after all the guys.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Sono tre anni che le faccio il filo ma lei non mi considera neanche un po'.</i>For three years I've been chasing after her but she won't even look at me that way.</p><p>I like to imagine it involves casting a fishing line and reeling in the object of your affection (but in a sexy way).</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/40b1435594355146eb4856ad7d5be812/tenor.gif?itemid=12852795" style="width: 434px; height: 250px;" /></p><p>Though I've also <a href="https://forum.corriere.it/scioglilingua/02-08-2010/fare-il-filo-1594626.html" target="_blank">heard tell</a> it comes from the image of a spider weaving its web to catch prey (definitely not sexy), that it derives from the Greek word <i>philo</i> ('love'), or that it means wanting to be always by someone's side as if you're tied by thread (sweet, I guess, if inconvenient).</p><p>Whichever version you prefer, good luck 'making your thread' – and who knows where it will lead you.</p><p><strong>Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:jessica.phelan@thelocal.com">Jessica Phelan</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>