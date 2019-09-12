Hospitals on alert after superbug outbreak in Tuscany

<p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The antibiotic-resistant killer has shown "significant diffusion in the northwestern area of Tuscany" since November 2018, infecting at least 75 people, local health authority ARS said.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The bacterial disease is believed to have killed at least 31 people in 17 different hospitals since then, Italian media reported Thursday.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">More than 31 cases were reported in Pisa, home to the famous leaning tower.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Superbug NDM-1 (New Delhi metallo-beta-lactamase 1) sparked a global panic when it was found in the Indian capital in 2010 and showed resistance even to carbapenems, a group of antibiotics often reserved as a last line of defence.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control in June issued a rapid risk assessment after a "large outbreak" of the New Delhi superbug in Tuscany.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">It warned of possible cross-border infections, "especially since the affected area is a major tourist destination."</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Tuscany's health authority said "the ability to resist antibiotics makes these bacteria dangerous, especially in vulnerable patients, already affected by serious pathologies or immunosuppressed."</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">As a result, hospitals in the region have "stepped up procedures for the prevention and control of infections in health facilities," it said.</p>