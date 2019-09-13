Italy's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Italian word of the day: 'Sfegatato'

Jessica Phelan
jessica.phelan@thelocal.com
13 September 2019
18:36 CEST+02:00
languageitalianword of the day

Share this article

Italian word of the day: 'Sfegatato'
Photo: DepositPhotos
Jessica Phelan
jessica.phelan@thelocal.com
13 September 2019
18:36 CEST+02:00
Have you got the guts for this word?

If you've ever studied anatomy in Italian – or just read the right kind of menu – you'll spot a clue inside today's word, sfegatato, which is hiding something you might recognize: fegato, 'liver'.

Fegato is indeed the thing that alcohol damages and the organ considered a delicacy in certain parts of Italy, but it also has a figurative meaning. It represents courage or impudence or both – as we'd say in English, 'nerve', 'cheek' or 'guts'.

Ha fegato!
She's got guts!

Italian also has a verb, sfegatarsi, that means roughly 'to give your liver' – effectively, 'to slog your guts out' or 'work your ass off'.

Ci siamo sfegatati per lui, ma ne valeva la pena.
We slogged our guts out for him, but it was worth it.

Someone who 'gives their liver', then, is sfegatato: committed, passionate, even fanatical. 

You usually see the word used as an adjective, meaning 'keen' or 'passionate' if it's in a positive context, 'rabid' or 'fanatical' if it's negative.

È un giocatore sfegatato.
He's a passionate player.

Era un fascista sfegatato.
He was a rabid fascist.

More rarely, you might see uno sfegatato/una sfegatata used as a noun to describe 'a fanatic'.

Vuoi metterti a polemizzare con quello sfegatato?
Do you really want to argue with this fanatic?

... no one has the liver for that.

Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor Jessica Phelan with your suggestion.

 
languageitalianword of the day
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Ten weird things Italians say, and what they mean
  2. The stunning movie scene locations you simply have to visit in Italy
  3. This Italian region will pay you €700 a month to set up a business there
  4. Five delicious Italian food idioms, explained
  5. Hospitals on alert after superbug outbreak in Tuscany

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

25/08
Beautiful family mansion for rent in Rome on metro B line
17/07
Live a "Tuscan Dream"
15/07
Holiday rental
05/07
Restored 2 bedroom cottage with sea view
View all notices
Post a new notice