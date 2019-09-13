Italian word of the day: 'Sfegatato'

<p>If you've ever studied anatomy in Italian – or just read the right kind of menu – you'll spot a clue inside today's word, <strong>sfegatato</strong>, which is hiding something you might recognize: <strong>fegato</strong>, 'liver'.</p><p><strong>Fegato</strong> is indeed the thing that alcohol damages and the organ considered a delicacy in certain parts of Italy, but it also has a figurative meaning. It represents courage or impudence or both – as we'd say in English, 'nerve', 'cheek' or 'guts'.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Ha fegato!</i>She's got guts!</p><p>Italian also has a verb, <strong>sfegatarsi</strong>, that means roughly 'to give your liver' – effectively, 'to slog your guts out' or 'work your ass off'.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Ci siamo sfegatati per lui, ma ne valeva la pena.</i>We slogged our guts out for him, but it was worth it.</p><p>Someone who 'gives their liver', then, is <strong>sfegatato</strong>: committed, passionate, even fanatical. </p><p>You usually see the word used as an adjective, meaning 'keen' or 'passionate' if it's in a positive context, 'rabid' or 'fanatical' if it's negative.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>È un giocatore sfegatato.</i>He's a passionate player.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Era un fascista sfegatato.</i>He was a rabid fascist.</p><p>More rarely, you might see <strong>uno sfegatato</strong>/<strong>una sfegatata</strong> used as a noun to describe 'a fanatic'.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Vuoi metterti a polemizzare con quello sfegatato?</i>Do you really want to argue with this fanatic?</p><p>... no one has the liver for that.</p><p><strong>Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:jessica.phelan@thelocal.com">Jessica Phelan</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>