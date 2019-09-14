Solid gold toilet made by Italian artist stolen in England

<div>The fully-functioning piece by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, dubbed "America", was once displayed at New York's Guggenheim museum and offered on loan to US President Donald Trump.</div><div>A 66-year-old man has been arrested over the theft at the 18th-century stately home in Oxfordshire, which caused flooding at the World Heritage Site.</div><div>"The offenders broke into the palace overnight and left the scene at about 4.50am (0350 GMT). No-one was injured during the burglary," local police said.</div><div>Detective Inspector Jess Milne said: "The piece of art that has been stolen is a high-value toilet made out of gold that was on display at the palace. </div><div>"Due to the toilet being plumbed into the building, this has caused significant damage and flooding.</div><div>"We believe a group of offenders used at least two vehicles during the offence.</div><div>"The artwork has not been recovered at this time but we are conducting a thorough investigation to find it and bring those responsible to justice."</div><div>Blenheim Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was closed to the public on Saturday morning due to "an incident", but it did not give further details.</div><div> The palace is home to the 12th duke of Marlborough and his family, and was also the birthplace of British wartime leader Winston Churchill.</div><div>An exhibition of Cattelan works opened in the palace on Thursday.</div>