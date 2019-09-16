Italian word of the day: 'Pronto'

<p>Languages are constantly borrowing words from other tongues, but we tend to pick and choose what we want them to mean.</p><p>Take <strong>pronto</strong>: we say it in English to mean 'quickly', which isn't wrong, exactly, but neither is it the whole story.</p><div>Here's how to pronounce it:<iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="20" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:It-pronto.ogg?embedplayer=yes" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="175"></iframe></div><p>In Italian <strong>pronto</strong> can indeed mean 'quick', 'speedy' or 'prompt'.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Le ho augurato una pronta guarigione.</i>I wished her a speedy recovery.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Ha i riflessi pronti.</i>She has quick reflexes.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>La pronta consegna è garantita.</i>Prompt delivery is guaranteed.</p><p>But more often it means 'ready', both in the sense of 'prepared'...</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>È pronto il pranzo?</i>Is lunch ready? </p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Non sono pronto per l’esame di domani.</i>I’m not ready for tomorrow’s test.</p><p>... and in the sense of 'willing'.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Sono pronta a tutto per aiutarlo.</i>I’m ready to do anything to help him.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>È sempre pronto al perdono.</i>He's always willing to forgive.</p><p>It comes from the Latin verb <i>promo</i>, 'to take forth'. Something 'taken forth' is <i>promptu</i> – 'in sight', 'at hand', or simply 'ready'.</p><p>That's why, if you're getting ready for a race in Italy, you'll hear whoever's got the starting gun call out: "<strong>Pronti... via!</strong>" It's the equivalent of 'Ready, set, go'. </p><p>And that's also why you'll hear it almost every time you pick up the phone. Italians typically answer a call by saying: "Ready?"</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Pronto? Chi parla?</i>Hello? Who's speaking?</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/41bdeae1231736f9fa048c2ab344b2a4/tenor.gif?itemid=12603926" style="width: 480px; height: 270px;" /></p><p>But where you won't hear it is when you're talking about something urgent – something that needs to be done, pronto. When you want to translate an English pronto into Italian, it's more natural to use the word <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190521/italian-word-of-the-day-subito"><strong>subito</strong></a> ('right away') instead.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Lo faccio subito.</i>I'll do it pronto.</p><p><strong>Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:jessica.phelan@thelocal.com">Jessica Phelan</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>