Rome residents tape bins shut in protest over rubbish crisis

Angry Romans have now resorted to sealing smelly dumpsters near their homes with tape, partly to minimise the odour and keep out rats, and partly in protest, Italian media reports.

Residents complained on social media that some of the bins have not been emptied for as long as three months.

Piazzale Jonio

Cassonetto segnalato da tre mesi inutilizzabile perché infestato da topi.

TRE MESI.

Virgy, perché non hai portato qui le delegazioni internazionali??

Un piccolo safari dei cassonetti 👈❤️ #roma #italia pic.twitter.com/fl53PPf869 — Riprendiamoci Roma (@RiprendRoma) September 15, 2019

City mayor Virginia Raggi blamed privately-run waste facilities, saying they had not kept to the terms of a deal agreed in July, requiring them to process rubbish from the capital

In a Facebook post, Raggi said this week that she had ordered Rome's rubbish collection service, AMA, to prioritise waste collection in areas near the capital's hospitals and schools.

She said rubbish wasn't being collected for “various reasons” including a lack of storage space, as well as one waste processing facility's refusal to accept miscellaneous rubbish (indifferenziata) for the last three weeks.

The mayor said the situation has put yet more pressure on the capital's sole waste processing plant, Rocca Cencia, where a conveyer belt broke down this week after being overloaded

AMA said it is now unable to collect 500 tons of rubbish from the city's streets this week, on top of the 1,000 tons of garbage it was unable to pick up last week and which remains on the streets.

Rome's garbage problems are chronic, spanning decades of dodgy contractors and mismanagement.

Things worsened further in 2013, when the city's sprawling Malagrotta dump was found to fall short of European standards and shut down

The council has struggled ever since to find an alternative, and the city's refuse system regularly reaches crisis point.

Rome's doctors' association warned in July that overflowing bins risked becoming a health hazard, as trash putrefies in the summer heat and draws swarms of flies, cockroaches, rats and seagulls.