Italy's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

'It's not too late for a Brexit deal': EU's Juncker

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
22 September 2019
12:57 CEST+02:00
brexit

Share this article

'It's not too late for a Brexit deal': EU's Juncker
Photo: AFP
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
22 September 2019
12:57 CEST+02:00
There is still time for London and Brussels to make a Brexit deal, outgoing European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said in remarks published Sunday, as the clock runs down to a October 31 deadline.

Juncker also told the Spanish daily El País that he wished the Commission had played a more active role in the 2016 British referendum to counteract "lies and fake news".

Juncker described as "constructive and partly positive" his talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday in Luxembourg.

"I believe that we still have a chance to reach an agreement," the paper quoted Juncker as saying.

"I don't share the views of those who think that Johnson is playing games with us and with himself," he said.

Britain's departure from the EU "is a tragic moment for Europe which goes against our sense of history and the  spirit of Winston Churchill, who in his day supported a United States of Europe", he added. 

Juncker said he had not been surprised when a majority of Britons in 2016 voted for a departure from the bloc, because they had been told by elites for decades that political union was a "Federalist folly" and that a common market was sufficient.

But it was a regret that the Commission kept out of the referendum campaign when asked to by then-prime minister David Cameron, Juncker said.

"We at the Commission decided not to intervene, at the request of David Cameron, and that was a big mistake," he said.

Britain is racing toward its October 31 departure without an exit agreement and faces the threat of economic disruption that the government admits could cause food shortages and spark civil unrest.

 
brexit
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. How to make the perfect spaghetti carbonara
  2. Everything you need to know about train travel in Italy
  3. Italian word of the day: 'Finché'
  4. Spike in 'phantom' boat arrivals as new route into Italy enables migrants to go undetected
  5. Pope decries euthanasia as Italian court considers assisted suicide law

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

25/08
Beautiful family mansion for rent in Rome on metro B line
17/07
Live a "Tuscan Dream"
15/07
Holiday rental
05/07
Restored 2 bedroom cottage with sea view
View all notices
Post a new notice