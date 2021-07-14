Italian word of the day: ‘Impegno’

<p>Today's word is extremely useful if you ever find yourself double-booked in Italy (or if you just need a polite excuse to turn down that invitation to another five-hour lunch at the in-laws').</p><p><strong>Un impegno</strong> is 'a commitment' or 'an engagement' – something you have to do.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><i>Domani non posso, ho un impegno.</i>I can't tomorrow, I have a commitment.</p><p>It's a common way to refer to appointments and other chores, but it also means 'commitment' in its broader sense of a kind of promise.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><i>È importante non assumere impegni che sono impossibili da realizzare.</i>It's important not to make commitments that can't be delivered.</p><p>The word comes from the Latin word <i>pignus</i>, meaning 'pledge' or 'stake', like the collateral you'd put up for a loan. So more figuratively, it's like a guarantee you'll do something.</p><p>The verb <strong>impegnarsi</strong> ('to commit oneself') is therefore a way of saying you're making a solemn promise.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><i>Si è impegnata a sposarlo.</i>She committed to marry him.</p><p>By extension, it implies a certain amount of dedication. <strong>Impegnarsi</strong> can also mean 'to make an effort' or 'to work hard'.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><i>L'hanno promossa perché si è impegnata.</i>They promoted her because she worked hard.</p><p>Likewise if you act <strong>con impegno</strong> ('with commitment'), you're showing diligence or dedication.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><i>Devi studiare con impegno per laurearsi.</i>You have to study diligently in order to graduate.</p><p><img style="width: 400px; height: 224px;" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/d049254a10786ced598c0de6c80a2c46/tenor.gif?itemid=12616788" alt="" /></p><p>If you're <strong>senza impegno</strong> (literally, 'without commitment'), on the other hand, it means you're under 'no obligation' or you're 'not making any promises'.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><i>Gli apparecchi si provano anche a domicilio, senza impegno da parte del cliente.</i>The appliances can be tried out at home, with no obligation on the client's part.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><i>– Ti andrebbe di andare al cinema sabato?– Sì, ma senza impegno perché ho tanti compiti da fare.</i>– Do you fancy going to the cinema on Saturday?– Yeah, but no promises because I have a lot of homework to do.</p><p><strong>Do you have an Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.it?subject=Word%20of%20the%20Day">email us</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>
