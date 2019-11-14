Tampon tax: Italy announces VAT cut on sanitary products

<p>The Italian sales tax (IVA) rate on sanitary products will fall from 22 percent to ten percent under an amendment made to the government's fiscal decree, which was <a href="https://www.ansa.it/english/news/2019/11/14/tampon-vat-to-be-cut_e1b2f5e6-48e1-4535-a0bf-340d6129aeeb.html">reintroduced</a> to the budget plan on Thursday.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">It’s a win for campaigners who’ve been calling for an end to female hygiene products being taxed at the 22 percent rate, saying it’s discriminatory to women.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The tax reduction will be introduced as part of annual tax amendments for 2020. The Italian parliament is currently discussing the details as it finalises the 2020 budget proposal.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><strong>READ ALSO:</strong> <a class="gs-title" data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.it/20191017/what-italys-new-budget-proposals-mean-for-foreign-residents" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-element-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:6197693577&q=https://www.thelocal.it/20191017/what-italys-new-budget-proposals-mean-for-foreign-residents&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwjK8P62murlAhUKU1AKHaCqBfoQFjAAegQIBRAC&usg=AOvVaw2oreT-wr0Cutxex_TC_g0G" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.it/20191017/what-italys-new-budget-proposals-mean-for-foreign-residents" style="text-decoration-line: none; cursor: pointer; height: 1.3em; overflow: hidden; color: rgb(102, 51, 153); font-weight: 700; font-size: 16px; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;" target="_blank">What Italy's new <b style="height: 1.3em;">budget</b> proposals mean for <b style="height: 1.3em;">foreign</b> residents</a></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Italy has a high tax rate on feminine hygiene products compared to most other countries in the EU, <a href="https://civio.es/medicamentalia/2018/11/07/14-european-countries-levy-the-same-vat-on-sanitary-towels-and-tampons-as-on-tobacco-beer-and-wine/">ranking 6<span style="font-size: 10px;">th</span></a> out of the 28 member states.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Under Italian tax law, the lower rate of ten percent is intended for products necessary for everyday life, while the higher rate of 22% applies to "luxury" goods like wine and cigarettes – at least in theory.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">In practice however, it is not always clear why a certain tax rate is applied to some goods and not others</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Last year's budget was heavily criticised for lowering taxes on the country's famous black truffles, while tampons continued to be slapped with the higher rate.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">“Italy is this strange country where you can stuff yourself with truffles without being rich, but having periods is a luxury,” wrote Italian journalist and TV presenter Myrta Merlino on Twitter. “Do we have to wait for men to use them before we can finally lower VAT on pads?”</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="it">L'Italia è quel Paese strano dove ci si può abbuffare di tartufo senza dover essere ricchi ma avere il ciclo è un lusso. Dobbiamo aspettare che li usino gli uomini perché finalmente si abbassi l'Iva sugli assorbenti? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tampontax?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tampontax</a></p>— Myrta Merlino (@myrtamerlino) <a href="https://twitter.com/myrtamerlino/status/1194991442508292096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 14, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">In some other European countries, period products are taxed at a lower rate or taxes on these products have even been abolished altogether — a move the European Parliament has encouraged among member states.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20191108/tampon-tax-why-menstrual-products-are-set-to-become-cheaper-in-germany">Germany is also moving to decrease tax</a> on period products in its next budget.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Around the world, the tax rate on female sanitary products vary wildly. In Australia, a 10 percent goods and services charge is added, while 12 US states have so far removed sales tax from tampons and sanitary pads</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">In the UK, the rate was reduced to five percent back in 2000, while in Ireland no tax is applied at all.</p>