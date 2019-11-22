Verona's partial stadium ban for Balotelli racist abuse suspended

<p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The Italian Football Federation's (FIGC) disciplinary commission had <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20191106/verona-get-one-match-partial-stadium-ban-over-balotelli-racist-cants">ordered Verona</a> to host Fiorentina on Sunday with the "Poltrone Est" section of their Bentegodi Stadium closed.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">It followed racist chanting directed towards Italian international Balotelli during his team's 2-1 defeat on November 3 in Verona.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><strong style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;">READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20191104/light-hearted-not-racist-verona-denies-racially-abusing-mario-balotelli-video" style="text-decoration-line: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);">'Wake up, you ignorant people': Mario Balotelli responds after fan says he'll never be 'fully Italian'</a></strong></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><strong style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"></strong>Despite denials of abuse from Verona, a video published on Twitter by a fan showed a number of supporters abusing Balotelli before the forward kicked the ball at them in the stands and threatened to walk off the pitch.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">But the FIGC's appeals court on Thursday said they had suspended the sanction, pending further investigation.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">"We are satisfied, we have highlighted various inconsistencies and we look forward to the outcome of the investigation, naturally hoping for a final favourable decision," said Verona's Operations Director Francesco Barresi, adding that it had been "an absolute injustice to blame an entire sector".</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><strong style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;">READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190905/italian-fans-to-black-footballer-monkey-chants-arent-racist-in-italy" style="text-decoration-line: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);">Italian fans to black footballer: 'Monkey chants aren't racist in Italy'</a></strong></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><strong style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"></strong>"We are waiting for all our fans on Sunday at the stadium with the additional support of almost 1,000 children from the School Project, as has happened on previous occasions.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><strong style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"></strong>"These little fans will be present with banners and slogans against all discrimination."</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Meanwhile, Balotelli was sent home from training on Thursday after a bust-up with new Brescia coach Fabio Grosso, according to reports in Italy.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Ex-World Cup winner Grosso, who took over after Eugenio Corini was sacked following the defeat by Verona, was reportedly angered by Balotelli's lazy start to training.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Balotelli headed straight for the dressing room, before driving away from the training centre, Gazzetta Dello Sport reported.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Brescia are bottom of the Serie A table and travel to Roma on Sunday looking for their first win in two months.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"> </p>