Italian word of the day: 'Tavola'

<p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">No matter how long they've been studying and speaking a foreign language, native English speakers often remain bemused by the concept of inanimate objects having a gender.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Still, most of these nouns are fairly easy to remember and use.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">But not the humble <strong><i>tavola</i></strong>, or table, which for Italian beginners is often a source of complete confusion.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Why is it <i><b>una tavola</b></i> (feminine) today, when it was <i><b>un tavolo</b></i><b> </b>(masculine) yesterday? What's the difference? Italians themselves can be stumped by this question. </p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">But the answer is all about context. And of course - this is Italy after all - food.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i><b>Tavolo</b></i> is the generic word for that piece of furniture on your dining room (and a small side table is a <i>tavolino</i>.)</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">But if you're referring to a table that's set for a meal, or a table with food on it. you'd use the word <i><b>tavola.</b></i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- Tutti <strong>a tavola</strong>! Il pranzo è pronto.</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- Everyone (come) to the table! Lunch is ready.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">An exception is when you're reserving a table at a restaurant-</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;"><i>- Vorrei prenotare <b>un tavolo</b> per due alle otto.</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- I would like to reserve a table for two at eight.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;">Why? Who knows. In my mind, I like to imagine it's because they haven't finished setting the table or cooking the food yet, so it's still just a plain old <i><b>tavolo </b></i>at that point.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;">You'd also use <i><b>tavolo</b></i> in phrases such as:</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- Cena servita al tavolo.</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- Dinner with table service.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- Gioco da tavolo</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- Board game (literally “table game”)</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;"><i><b>Tavola </b></i>meanwhile can have a few other meanings such as “board” or “plate” (always some kind of flat surface.)</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- Tavola da surf</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;">- surfboard</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- Tavola calda</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- A bar or cafeteria serving hot food buffet-style</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">So there you have it. Now you can be confident of getting your grammar right while enjoying <i>La buona tavola</i> (the pleasure of eating well) next time you're in Italy.</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="361" src="https://giphy.com/embed/r8rKNIA7uQi9G" width="480"></iframe></div><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><strong style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;">Do you have an Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.it?subject=Word%20of%20the%20Day" style="text-decoration-line: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);">email us</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>