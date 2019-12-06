Italy's news in English

Five amazing Italian ski resorts that aren't in the Alps

Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
6 December 2019
Five amazing Italian ski resorts that aren't in the Alps
You don't need to head to the Alps to have a skiing holiday in Italy. Photo: nonanet/Flickr
6 December 2019
Many Italians take to the mountains for a winter holiday. But it's not all about the Alps. If you want to explore further, here are some alternative ski destinations around Italy.

Camigliatello Silano, Calabria – The ‘toe’ of Italy’s boot-shaped peninsula might be more commonly associated with beaches and summer sunshine, but within the woods of Calabria’s National Park is popular southern ski resort Camigliatello Silano. With two pistes for alpine skiing, its runs are targeted at beginner and intermediate level skiers.

Campo Imperatore, Abruzzo - This resort has ten individual pistes, and is close to one of Italy's highest peaks, Corno Grande, at 2,914m above sea level.

The variety of expert runs means it is perfect for experienced skiers, and snow cover is generally reliable. You can also try paragliding or visit the mountain hotel where Benito Mussolini was once jailed. 

Ski slopes in Abruzzo. Photo: Depositphotos

Mount Etna, Sicily – Skiing down a live volcano is a must for any thrill-seeker, and Etna's high altitude means skiing is usually possible up until late March - though you'll still get the benefit of a Mediterranean climate.

Its two resorts are the southern Rifugio Sapienza and the smaller but attractive Piano Provenzana in the south. Even if you’re not an experienced skier, the mountain’s blue runs are kind to beginners, and the cultural sights of Taormina, Messina and Catania are only a short drive away if you need a break.

You really can ski on Mount Atna. Photo: Depositphotos

Monte Terminillo, Lazio - Sometimes known as 'the mountain of Rome', Terminillo is just 100km from the capital. The resort, which has been open since 1938, offers 45km of blue, red and black trails for alpine and cross-country skiing and also has a cinema and a nightclub.

Abetone, Tuscany – Thought Tuscany was all about green countryside and fancy architecture? Think again. Just an hour and a half from Florence you’ll find Abetone, a Tuscan family-run ski resort with over 50km of trails for skiers of all experience levels.

The Apennine resort has excellent facilities including restaurants with typical Tuscan fare, and is also the hometown of world champion skier Zeno Colò.


Abetone has runs for all abilities. Photo: AFP

This article was originally published in 2017.

 
