Italian word of the day: 'Fatto'

<div>As a noun,<i><strong> fatto</strong></i> means what it sounds like: “fact”. Although that's far from the only, or even the most common way to use this word.</div><div>It's also an adjective and a past participle, as well as part of lots of idiomatic expressions. So you'll have to listen closely to understand which <i><strong>fatto </strong></i>Italian speakers are using.</div><div>It's the past participle of the verb fare, whch means "to do", but can also mean to have, build, make, cook, and various ther verbs.<i>- ha fatto la mia felicità</i></div><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- he made me so happy Here's a useful word that you'll hear all the time in Italy.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- Ho fatto una torta</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- I made a cake</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- hai fatto la stanza?</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- have you cleaned the room?</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="270" src="https://giphy.com/embed/ZclQTl4gGpiqWjwjQA" width="480"></iframe></p><div><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">You might see it in the common phrase <i>fatto a mano</i> (hand-made) or <i>fatto in casa</i> (home-made.)</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">It's very often used figuratively, which can be harder for non-Italians to work out.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- sono fatto così</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- that's how I am/I'm like that</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- è ben fatta</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- she has a nice figure</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- a giorno fatto</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- in broad daylight</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- è completamente fatto </i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- he's completely drunk/stoned</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- è fatta! </i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- that's it!/I've done it!</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">And when just used by itself, <i><b>fatto </b></i>simply means “done!”</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="360" src="https://giphy.com/embed/8JW82ndaYfmNoYAekM" width="480"></iframe></div><div><strong style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;">Do you have an Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.it?subject=Word%20of%20the%20Day" style="text-decoration-line: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);">email us</a> with your suggestion.</strong></div></div>