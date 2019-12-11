Italian word of the day: 'Fatto'

As a noun, fatto means what it sounds like: “fact”. Although that's far from the only, or even the most common way to use this word.

It's also an adjective and a past participle, as well as part of lots of idiomatic expressions. So you'll have to listen closely to understand which fatto Italian speakers are using.

It's the past participle of the verb fare, whch means "to do", but can also mean to have, build, make, cook, and various ther verbs.- ha fatto la mia felicità

- he made me so happy Here's a useful word that you'll hear all the time in Italy.

- Ho fatto una torta

- I made a cake

- hai fatto la stanza?

- have you cleaned the room?