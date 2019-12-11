Italy's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Italian word of the day: 'Fatto'

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
11 December 2019
15:28 CET+01:00
word of the daylanguage

Share this article

Italian word of the day: 'Fatto'
Photo: DepositPhotos
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
11 December 2019
15:28 CET+01:00
Here's a useful word that you'll hear all the time in Italy.
As a noun, fatto means what it sounds like: “fact”. Although that's far from the only, or even the most common way to use this word.
 
It's also an adjective and a past participle, as well as part of lots of idiomatic expressions. So you'll have to listen closely to understand which fatto Italian speakers are using.
 
It's the past participle of the verb fare, whch means "to do", but can also mean to have, build, make,  cook, and various ther verbs.- ha fatto la mia felicità

- he made me so happy Here's a useful word that you'll hear all the time in Italy.

- Ho fatto una torta

- I made a cake

- hai fatto la stanza?

- have you cleaned the room?

You might see it in the common phrase fatto a mano (hand-made) or fatto in casa (home-made.)

It's very often used figuratively, which can be harder for non-Italians to work out.

- sono fatto così

- that's how I am/I'm like that

- è ben fatta

- she has a nice figure

- a giorno fatto

- in broad daylight

- è completamente fatto

- he's completely drunk/stoned

- è fatta! 

- that's it!/I've done it!

And when just used by itself, fatto simply means “done!”

 
Do you have an Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.
 
word of the daylanguage
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. The real cost of buying a house in Italy as a foreigner
  2. 'Venice is dying': Residents vote on whether to split city in half
  3. Italian expression of the day: 'Non ho capito'
  4. Unexploded WWII bomb in Turin prompts evacuation of 10,000 people
  5. Tens of thousands of Italians march in 'Sardine Movement' against far-right

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Noticeboard

23/11
Contact with an accountant for both Italy/UK earnings
23/11
A beautiful ski apartment near the slopes of Courmayeur
21/11
Driving license exam in English?
20/11
Looking for 1 euro house to fix up
14/11
Live a "Tuscan Dream"
09/11
Communication Courses Adolescents & Adults
View all notices
Post a new notice