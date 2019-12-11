Which Italian verb tenses are the most useful?

The number of verb tenses in Italian can feel overwhelming. Italian has a total of 21, divided into two forms, and a total of seven moods. (Here's a full explanation of what that means.)

But this can feel a bit much when you're still perfecting your coffee order.

All of these tenses are still in use in Italy. But how many of them do you really need to know, at least at first? How many will you actually use in everyday life?

While your Italian language teacher will no doubt say “all of them” (and you'll get there one day) some tenses are going to come in far more useful than others. At least in the beginning.

It might be years before you fully understand them all. After all, ci vuole tempo (it takes time.) But that's ok.

For casual conversation, only a few tenses are really needed. Photo: AFP

Italians themselves rarely use some of the more obscure tenses, particularly when speaking. Some will only come in useful when writing an essay, for example.

But if you want to start speaking right away, here are five of the most immediately useful tenses that you can't get by without.

Indicativo presente

The most useful tense of all. Just like the simple present tense in English, you'd use this to talk about something that relates to the present moment or to talk about your habits/hobbies.

- Io vivo a Roma

- I live in Rome

- (Io) corro tutte le mattine

- I run every morning

And this tense can also replace the future tense to talk about something you're going to do later, so it's basically two tenses in one. (I told you it was useful!)

- (Io) vado al cinema domani

- I will go to the cinema tomorrow

Futuro

Even though you can replace the future tense with the present in many situations, the futuro (like the simple future tense in English) is still used a lot in spoken Italian. You'll need to understand it, at least.

- Il prossimo mese andrò in Italia

- Next month I will go to Italy

Photo: Depositphotos

Passato prossimo

The “near past” is the most common past tense used in the spoken language. Much like the present perfect tense in English, you can use this verb tense to talk about something that happened in the past but is now finished or complete.

- Ho finito di pranzare

- I’ve finished my lunch

- Ho letto tre libri questa settimana

- I've read three books this week

It is usually something in the recent past. But in the centre and north of Italy, it's also often used in place of the more grammatically correct Passato remoto when talking about the distant past.

- Sono nato a Milano

- I was born in Milan

Imperfetto

Like the passato prossimo, the imperfetto is very commonly used to talk about the past. You'll hear it a lot. This time, it refers to continuous actions or past habits, making it similar to the past continuous tense in English.

You'd use it to talk about past habits (which you no longer have) or a continous action that happened in the past.

- Quando ero piccolo andavo a letto alle 9.00

- When I was little, I used to go to bed at 9pm

- Ieri ero a scuola

- Yesterday I was at school

Imperativo

You'll find yourself using the imperativo presente or imperative a lot in informal situations when you need to ask for or tell someone to do something. If you have Italian family members this might be the most frequently used one of all!

- Fate silenzio!

- Be quiet!

- Passami il pane, per favore

- Can you pass me the bread, please?

- Mangia!

- Eat up!

So there you have it. If you're just starting out on your Italian language journey, or if you're starting to feel a little lost, don't let those 21 tenses intimidate you.

Take them on one at a time, and you'll find yourself easily switching between tenses before you know it.