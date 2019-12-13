Recipe of the week: Pistachio and mortadella lasagna with provolone

For all of the pistachio lovers out there, we have created a beautiful mess: Pistachio and Mortadella Lasagna with Provolone.

Ingredients (for five portions):

- 12 sheets of lasagna, fresh or no bake (more sheets may be necessary depending on the width.)

- 700ml of bechamel

- 100 grams of pistachios

- 40 grams of parmigiano

- 80ml of extra virgin olive oil

- Five basil leaves

- 300 grams of mortadella sausage

- 250 grams of provolone cheese

- Pepper to taste

- Parmesan cheese to taste (topping)

- Crushed pistachios to taste (topping)

Method:

Here's the recipe video in Italian. You can find step-by-step instructions in English below, plus a quick vocabulary guide if you'd also like to brush up on your Italian language skills.

Step by step:

1. Prepare the pistachio pesto by mixing the crushed pistachios with the parmesan, basil, olive oil and a pinch of pepper. Then combine the pesto with the bechamel.

2. Coat the bottom of a baking dish with the bechamel, then cover with the first layer of lasagna. Coat the lasagna with another layer of the pistachio bechamel, then cover with a layer of sliced mortadella, followed by the provolone.

3. Repeat until all the ingredients have been used. Finish with a layer of bechamel.

4. Top it off with the parmesan and cook at 350F/180C for 20-25 minutes.

5. Add the crushed pistachios and serve.

Italian vocabulary guide:

Frullare - mix

Esaurire gli ingredienti - use up the ingredients

Infornare - put in the oven

Buon appetito! Let us know if you try out the recipe yourself by tagging @TheLocalItaly in a photo on Twitter or Instagram.