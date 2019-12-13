Italy's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Recipe of the week: Pistachio and mortadella lasagna with provolone

13 December 2019
11:11 CET+01:00
italian food

Share this article

Recipe of the week: Pistachio and mortadella lasagna with provolone
Photo: Al.ta Cucina
13 December 2019
11:11 CET+01:00
This week we're kicking off our new series of video recipes from the chefs at Italian food website Al.ta Cucina, who want to show the world that "Italians do eat better." Here's an original and irrestible take on lasagna, using some of the best-loved Italian produce of all.

For all of the pistachio lovers out there, we have created a beautiful mess: Pistachio and Mortadella Lasagna with Provolone.

Ingredients (for five portions):

- 12 sheets of lasagna, fresh or no bake (more sheets may be necessary depending on the width.)

- 700ml of bechamel 

- 100 grams of pistachios 

- 40 grams of parmigiano 

- 80ml of extra virgin olive oil 

- Five basil leaves 

- 300 grams of mortadella sausage

- 250 grams of provolone cheese

- Pepper to taste

- Parmesan cheese to taste (topping)

- Crushed pistachios to taste (topping)

Method:

Here's the recipe video in Italian. You can find step-by-step instructions in English below, plus a quick vocabulary guide if you'd also like to brush up on your Italian language skills.

Step by step:

1. Prepare the pistachio pesto by mixing the crushed pistachios with the parmesan, basil, olive oil and a pinch of pepper. Then combine the pesto with the bechamel.

2. Coat the bottom of a baking dish with the bechamel, then cover with the first layer of lasagna.  Coat the lasagna with another layer of the pistachio bechamel, then cover with a layer of sliced mortadella, followed by the provolone.

3. Repeat until all the ingredients have been used. Finish with a layer of bechamel.

4. Top it off with the parmesan and cook at 350F/180C for 20-25 minutes.

5. Add the crushed pistachios and serve.

Italian vocabulary guide:

Frullare - mix

Esaurire gli ingredienti - use up the ingredients

Infornare - put in the oven

Buon appetito! Let us know if you try out the recipe yourself by tagging @TheLocalItaly in a photo on Twitter or Instagram.

 
italian food
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. The real cost of buying a house in Italy as a foreigner
  2. 'Venice is dying': Residents vote on whether to split city in half
  3. Italian expression of the day: 'Non ho capito'
  4. Unexploded WWII bomb in Turin prompts evacuation of 10,000 people
  5. Tens of thousands of Italians march in 'Sardine Movement' against far-right

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Noticeboard

23/11
Contact with an accountant for both Italy/UK earnings
23/11
A beautiful ski apartment near the slopes of Courmayeur
21/11
Driving license exam in English?
20/11
Looking for 1 euro house to fix up
14/11
Live a "Tuscan Dream"
09/11
Communication Courses Adolescents & Adults
View all notices
Post a new notice