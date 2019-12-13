Recipe of the week: Pistachio and mortadella lasagna with provolone

<p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">For all of the pistachio lovers out there, we have created a beautiful mess: Pistachio and Mortadella Lasagna with Provolone.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1576195940_screen-shot-2019-12-11-at-4-45-57-pm.png" style="width: 500px; height: 515px;" /></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><strong>Ingredients (for five portions):</strong></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- 12 sheets of lasagna, fresh or no bake (more sheets may be necessary depending on the width.)</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- 700ml of bechamel </p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- 100 grams of pistachios </p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- 40 grams of parmigiano </p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- 80ml of extra virgin olive oil </p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- Five basil leaves </p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- 300 grams of mortadella sausage</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- 250 grams of provolone cheese</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- Pepper to taste</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- Parmesan cheese to taste (topping)</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- Crushed pistachios to taste (topping)</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><strong>Method:</strong></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Here's the recipe video in Italian. You can find step-by-step instructions in English below, plus a quick vocabulary guide if you'd also like to brush up on your Italian language skills.</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="476" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FAltaticucina%2Fvideos%2F465669830672086%2F&show_text=0&width=476" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="476"></iframe></div><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><b>Step by step:</b></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">1. Prepare the pistachio pesto by mixing the crushed pistachios with the parmesan, basil, olive oil and a pinch of pepper. Then combine the pesto with the bechamel.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">2. Coat the bottom of a baking dish with the bechamel, then cover with the first layer of lasagna. Coat the lasagna with another layer of the pistachio bechamel, then cover with a layer of sliced mortadella, followed by the provolone.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">3. Repeat until all the ingredients have been used. Finish with a layer of bechamel.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">4. Top it off with the parmesan and cook at 350F/180C for 20-25 minutes.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">5. Add the crushed pistachios and serve.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><strong>Italian vocabulary guide:</strong></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>Frullare</i> - mix</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>Esaurire gli ingredienti</i> - use up the ingredients</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>Infornare</i> - put in the oven</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><strong><i>Buon appetito! Let us know if you try out the recipe yourself by tagging @TheLocalItaly in a photo on Twitter or Instagram.</i></strong></p>