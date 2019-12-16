Italy's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Italian expression of the day: 'Smettila'

Jessica Phelan
jessica.phelan@thelocal.com
16 December 2019
16:33 CET+01:00
languageitalianword of the day

Share this article

Italian expression of the day: 'Smettila'
Photo: DepositPhotos
Jessica Phelan
jessica.phelan@thelocal.com
16 December 2019
16:33 CET+01:00
Stop what you're doing and learn this phrase.

Cease. Halt. Desist. 

When you just need someone to give you a darn break, smettila (pronounced "zmett-i-la") is the phrase for you. It means, roughly, 'stop that!', 'quit it!' or 'knock it off!'

It's a form of the verb smettere, 'to stop' or 'to quit'. You can use it to mean stopping something for good – like smettere di fumare, 'to quit smoking' – or just for a while (like smettere di piovere, 'to stop raining').

But when you turn it into a command ("smetti!"), it's quite clear you're talking about stopping that right now

The la that you tack onto the end means 'it' or 'that', and it might refer to something specific, but equally it might not. For instance you often still include it even when you go on to spell out what you want someone to stop doing, where in English we'd drop it.

Smettila di urlare!
Stop yelling! 

Smettila con quel tono arrogante!
Drop that arrogant tone!

Don't forget that you'll need to re-conjugate the verb if you're talking to more than one person: it becomes smettetela if you're ordering multiple other people to stop, smettiamola if you're inviting a group to stop along with you, or smettala in the unlikely event you're so bold as to tell someone you use the formal Lei with to stop.

Smettiamola di litigare!
Let's stop arguing!

Eh ragazzi, smettetela!
Hey guys, knock it off!

Do you have an Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.

 
languageitalianword of the day
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. The real cost of buying a house in Italy as a foreigner
  2. 'Venice is dying': Residents vote on whether to split city in half
  3. Italian expression of the day: 'Non ho capito'
  4. Unexploded WWII bomb in Turin prompts evacuation of 10,000 people
  5. Tens of thousands of Italians march in 'Sardine Movement' against far-right

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Noticeboard

23/11
Contact with an accountant for both Italy/UK earnings
23/11
A beautiful ski apartment near the slopes of Courmayeur
21/11
Driving license exam in English?
20/11
Looking for 1 euro house to fix up
14/11
Live a "Tuscan Dream"
09/11
Communication Courses Adolescents & Adults
View all notices
Post a new notice