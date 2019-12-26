Italian word of the day: 'Avanzi'

<p>Today's word is surely one you'll relate to right now: <strong>gli avanzi</strong> are 'leftovers'.</p><p>And because Italian Christmas dinners are too big for anyone to finish, we assume by now they're all over your kitchen.</p><p><i>Stasera mangeremo gli avanzi della cena di ieri.</i>Tonight we'll eat the leftovers from yesterday's dinner.</p><p>The term comes from the verb <strong>avanzare</strong> ('to advance'), and it refers to what's left behind once everything else has gone. While <strong>gli avanzi </strong>(plural noun) are the leftovers themselves, you might also hear people use the adjective form to refer to <strong>il cibo avanzato</strong> ('leftover food').</p><p>The good news is that December 26th, <strong>Santo Stefano</strong> or St Stephen's Day, is a public holiday in Italy – less for religious reasons than to give people an extra day to rest and digest, much like Boxing Day in the UK.</p><p>So Italians typically extend the Christmas celebrations, making the most of the time off to gather together and make a dent in all that unfinished food.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1545317492_Screenshot 2018-12-20 at 15.50.27.png" style="width: 640px; height: 210px;" /></p><p><i>Meatballs, panettone sandwiches and fish tacos: a few of <a href="https://ricette.pourfemme.it/articolo/come-riciclare-gli-avanzi-di-natale-9-ricette-semplici/18117/" target="_blank">Pour Femme</a>'s ideas for how to recycle Christmas leftovers. </i></p><p>So enjoy your Santo Stefano, get creative with your <strong>avanzi</strong> and above all, make sure you fit in a lie-down. Buon appetito! </p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/c437f119f41c1753b322820fa3dc1c5a/tenor.gif?itemid=3463808" style="width: 500px; height: 368px;" /></p><p><strong style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;">Do you have an Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.it?subject=Word%20of%20the%20Day" style="text-decoration-line: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);">email us</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>