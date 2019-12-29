Two Geman girls among three killed in Italy avalanche

<p>The accident happened 2,400 metres (7,800 feet) up on the Val Senales glacier at around midday, said Italian media reports.</p><p>A team of 70 rescue workers, backed up by three helicopters, recovered the bodies.</p><p>The 35-year-old woman and the seven-year-old girl could not be resuscitated and the third victim died while being flown to hospital for treatment.</p><p>Another two people, thought to be members of the same skiing party, were injured in the avalanche, but their lives were not in danger, said the reports.</p>