Italian expression of the day: 'Che vuol dire?'

<p>I'm not calling my Italian in-laws argumentative, but let's just say there's no such thing as polite chit-chat at their dinner table. Everything is up for debate, all the time.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">That's how I first learned today's phrase: from my Italian father-in-law, repeatedly demanding “<i><b>che vuol dire?</b></i><i>”</i> while waving a forkful of spaghetti around, as I looked at him blankly across the table. Who wants to say what? I wondered.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>Vuol(e) dire</i> literally means "wants to say". And so <i><b>che vuol dire </b></i>sounds like “what does it want to say?”</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">It turns out that what that really means is: “what does that mean?”</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">When asking the meaning of words in Italian class, you'll no doubt have learned:</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- Cosa significa?</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- What does it mean?</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">And <i><b>che vuol dire </b></i>can be used in much the same way.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- Questa parola vuol dire...</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- This word means... (literally “this word wants to say...”)</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">My father-in-law however wasn't asking for clarification on the meaning of a phrase. He was asking a rhetorical question, more like: “What do they mean by that?” or “what's that all about?”, usually as he wasn't very pleased about whatever we were discussing.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i><b>Che vuol dire</b></i> is always used to discuss meaning, but the meaning can vary a little depending on context.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- Questo è ciò che vuol dire diventare adulto</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- That's what being an adult is all about</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">When preceded by the article “il” the phrase becomes “which means”, for example:</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- Questa è codice rosso, il che vuol dire...</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- This is a code red, which means...</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Switch it around, and<i><b> vuol dire che</b></i> is especially useful when clarifying meaning.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- Non vuol dire che sei un fallito</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- It doesn't mean you're a failure</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- Jim vuol dire che ci siamo felici per te</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- What Jim means is that we're happy for you</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">So next time an Italian demands to know what you mean, at least you won't be left wondering: “what does that mean?”</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"><strong>Do you have an Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.it?subject=Word%20of%20the%20Day" style="text-decoration-line: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);">email us</a> with your suggestion</strong></i></p>