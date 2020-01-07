Italian expression of the day: 'Che vuol dire?'

I'm not calling my Italian in-laws argumentative, but let's just say there's no such thing as polite chit-chat at their dinner table. Everything is up for debate, all the time.

That's how I first learned today's phrase: from my Italian father-in-law, repeatedly demanding “che vuol dire?” while waving a forkful of spaghetti around, as I looked at him blankly across the table. Who wants to say what? I wondered.

Vuol(e) dire literally means "wants to say". And so che vuol dire sounds like “what does it want to say?”

It turns out that what that really means is: “what does that mean?”

When asking the meaning of words in Italian class, you'll no doubt have learned:

- Cosa significa?

- What does it mean?

And che vuol dire can be used in much the same way.

- Questa parola vuol dire...

- This word means... (literally “this word wants to say...”)

My father-in-law however wasn't asking for clarification on the meaning of a phrase. He was asking a rhetorical question, more like: “What do they mean by that?” or “what's that all about?”, usually as he wasn't very pleased about whatever we were discussing.

Che vuol dire is always used to discuss meaning, but the meaning can vary a little depending on context.

- Questo è ciò che vuol dire diventare adulto

- That's what being an adult is all about

When preceded by the article “il” the phrase becomes “which means”, for example:

- Questa è codice rosso, il che vuol dire...

- This is a code red, which means...

Switch it around, and vuol dire che is especially useful when clarifying meaning.

- Non vuol dire che sei un fallito

- It doesn't mean you're a failure

- Jim vuol dire che ci siamo felici per te

- What Jim means is that we're happy for you

So next time an Italian demands to know what you mean, at least you won't be left wondering: “what does that mean?”

Do you have an Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion