How to make creamy Italian hot chocolate

<p>If you have ever been on holiday in Italy in wintertime, you must have come across one of the most scrumptious hot drinks we have: dark, dense, creamy and extremely comforting, Italian hot chocolate is a must during these long and cold winter afternoons.</p><p>It's one of the winter treats that I can't pass up, one that reminds me of home and coziness more than anything else. But also one of the Italian traditions that is easiest to recreate outside Italy.</p><p>It can be bought in sachets from Italian delis as ready-to-prepare, just-pour-the-milk formula, but they are laden with additives and usually quite expensive for what they are. </p><p>However, it is very easy and quick to make at home, with just a few ingredients that we all have in our cupboards.</p><p>Here's the recipe for this deliciously smooth Italian hot chocolate.</p><p><strong>Ingredients</strong></p><ul><li>3 tsp cacao powder</li><li>3 tsp sugar</li><li>Half tsp potato starch</li><li>150 ml milk</li></ul><p><strong>Method</strong></p><p>1. Mix all the dry ingredients and pass them through a fine sieve to eliminate lumps.</p><p>Put them in a small saucepan. Add a little milk, and stir well, with a wooden spoon, to make a thick paste. Add the rest of the milk little by little, making sure to stir well to get the milk absorbed before adding more.</p><p>2. Put the saucepan on medium heat. Stirring continuously, bring the milk to the boil. Lower the heat and let it bubble for a minute, stirring vigorously.</p><p>Serve in small teacups (not mugs).</p><p><strong>Tips</strong></p><p>You can drink your hot chocolate plain (it's delicious as it is), it can be flavoured with a little cinnamon, you can add some whipped cream, or – my personal favourite – you can crush a couple of amaretto biscuits into crumbs and sprinkle them on top.</p><p>For best results use good-quality cacao powder: avoid Nesquick and other instant powders.</p><p>I find that potato starch is the best thickener for the hot chocolate because it's very light and doesn't leave an aftertaste, but plain flour or cornflour can also be used.</p><p>If you find the hot chocolate to be too thick, reduce the amount of starch to a quarter of a teaspoon.</p><p><img alt="" src="https://www.thelocal.it/userdata/images/1499954122_Silvana.jpg" style="width: 400px; height: 354px;" /><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>Silvana Lanzetta. Photo: Private</i></span></p><p><i>Silvana Lanzetta was born into a family of pasta makers from Naples and spent 17 years as a part-time apprentice in her grandmother's pasta factory. She specializes in making pasta entirely by hand and runs regular <a href="http://pastartist.com/classes/workshops/" target="_blank">classes and workshops</a> in London. </i></p><p><strong><i>Find out more at her website, <a href="http://pastartist.com/" target="_blank">Pastartist.com</a>, including this recipe and <a href="http://pastartist.com/recipes/" target="_blank">others</a>.</i></strong></p>