Italy's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Scores of flights cancelled in Italian airline strike

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
14 January 2020
11:43 CET+01:00
striketravelaviationflightsair traveltransport

Share this article

Scores of flights cancelled in Italian airline strike
Alitalia and other airlines were hit by a four-hour strike on January 14th. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
14 January 2020
11:43 CET+01:00
More than 100 Alitalia flights were cancelled on Tuesday as airline staff and air traffic controllers called a four-hour strike.

Originally set to last 24 hours, the disruption was limited to the hours of 1-5 pm on January 14th after the Italian government ordered unions to shorten their industrial action.

READ ALSO: What are my rights if a flight is cancelled or delayed?

Alitalia had cancelled 139 flights by Tuesday morning, while EasyJet, Air Italy, AlbaStar, Blue Air, Volotea and Ernest Airlines were also warning of delays and cancellations.

Most of the flights affected were domestic or short-haul to other destinations in Europe, though some Alitalia services to New York, Tokyo and Casablanca were also cancelled.

Italy's transport ministry stepped in last week to reduce the strike from 24 hours to four "in order to avoid serious and irreparable damage to the constitutionally guaranteed right of free movement," the ministry said in a statement.

Passengers due to travel today should check their flight status before setting out for the airport. If your flight is cancelled, you are entitled to change your ticket without charge or request a full refund.

 
striketravelaviationflightsair traveltransport
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. The top ten Italian words that just don't translate into English
  2. Quirky Italian habits that won't work back home
  3. The one dessert you have to try in each of Italy's regions
  4. Italian expression of the day: 'Buon Natale'
  5. Everything you need to know about train travel in Italy

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Noticeboard

24/12
Tufts Symphony Orchestra Upcoming Concerts
12/12
REC / SAB Opportunity
06/12
English Conversation Lessons
23/11
Contact with an accountant for both Italy/UK earnings
23/11
A beautiful ski apartment near the slopes of Courmayeur
21/11
Driving license exam in English?
View all notices
Post a new notice