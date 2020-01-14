Scores of flights cancelled in Italian airline strike

Originally set to last 24 hours, the disruption was limited to the hours of 1-5 pm on January 14th after the Italian government ordered unions to shorten their industrial action.

Alitalia had cancelled 139 flights by Tuesday morning, while EasyJet, Air Italy, AlbaStar, Blue Air, Volotea and Ernest Airlines were also warning of delays and cancellations.

Most of the flights affected were domestic or short-haul to other destinations in Europe, though some Alitalia services to New York, Tokyo and Casablanca were also cancelled.

Italian air traffic controllers strikes today from 1 pm to 5 pm. For assistance, please call the toll-free number 800.65.00.55 (from Italy) or +39.06.65649 (from abroad). For more information on cancelled flights: https://t.co/79D4CvDOVN pic.twitter.com/vTzyXaYz9Q — Alitalia (@Alitalia) January 14, 2020

Italy's transport ministry stepped in last week to reduce the strike from 24 hours to four "in order to avoid serious and irreparable damage to the constitutionally guaranteed right of free movement," the ministry said in a statement.

Passengers due to travel today should check their flight status before setting out for the airport. If your flight is cancelled, you are entitled to change your ticket without charge or request a full refund.