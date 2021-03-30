Italy imposes quarantine for all travellers arriving from EU

Temperature checks on arrivals at Rome's Fiumicino Airport. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP
Italy will require travellers arriving from all other EU countries to quarantine for five days on arrival, health ministry sources said on Tuesday, in a move expected to discourage Easter trips.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza plans to sign a new ordinance requiring anyone entering Italy from another member of the EU or Schengen Zone to get tested for coronavirus before departure and observe quarantine regardless of the results, ministry officials told the press on Tuesday morning.

They must then get tested again after five days in isolation.

It’s not clear when the new rules will come into force. By Tuesday afternoon, no new ordinance had been published on the Health Ministry’s website.

EXPLAINED: What are Italy’s rules for travel over Easter?

The restrictions will apply to foreign visitors and returning residents alike, with the only exceptions for reasons of “proven necessity and urgency”, a ministry official told AFP.

Previously most travellers within the EU simply had to test negative up to 48 hours before arriving in Italy, while quarantine only applied to people arriving from countries outside the bloc. 

The quarantine period is nonetheless shorter for EU travellers at five days. People arriving from non-member states have to spend 14 days in isolation.

The move seems designed to discourage holidays over the upcoming Easter break, when all of Italy will go into a three-day lockdown.

Representatives of the Italian tourism industry had criticised rules that would allow people in Italy to take a holiday overseas but not within the country, due to strict limits on non-essential travel between towns or regions.

Tourism within the EU remains possible under Italy’s international travel restrictions, but is discouraged by the Italian Foreign Ministry which urges people to avoid any overseas trips unless absolutely necessary.

A passenger gets tested on arrival at Rome’s Fiumicino airport. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

Some of Italy’s neighbours already impose quarantine on travellers arriving from other parts of Europe, including Austria, Switzerland and Sweden, while others including Germany require air passengers to show proof of a negative coronavirus test.

Italy has separate restrictions on travel from Austria, with arriving passengers subject to tests before and after arrival as well as a 14-day quarantine, followed by a third test.

Travellers who are subject to quarantine should report the address where they plan to self-isolate to the local heath authorities on arrival, then make their way to it by private transport only. They must then remain inside for the duration of the quarantine period, avoiding contact with anyone else who shares the accommodation.

