Venice dodges Unesco ‘endangered’ listing after placing new limit on cruise ships

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly
cruise shipsEnvironmentVenice

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin
Venice dodges Unesco 'endangered' listing after placing new limit on cruise ships
Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP
AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly

Venice has avoided being named a world heritage site in danger by UNESCO on Thursday after Italy moved to ban large cruise ships from sailing into the city centre.

The city has been on UNESCO’s heritage list since 1987, but the UN body warned last month of the need for “more sustainable tourism management”, recommending that Venice be added to its endangered list.

The World Heritage Committee meeting in Fuzhou, China, cited Italy’s recent ban and gave Italian authorities until next December to report back on efforts to preserve the city’s ecosystem and heritage.

ANALYSIS: Is Venice really banning cruise ships from the lagoon at last?

Italy’s Culture Minister Dario Franceschini welcomed the decision, but said “attention on Venice must remain high”, underlying the need to identify a “sustainable development path”.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi expressed “great satisfaction” at the decision.

For years, campaigners have been calling for an end to cruise ships sailing past St Mark’s Square.

Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP

They say the giant floating hotels cause large waves that undermine the city’s foundations and harm the fragile ecosystem of its lagoon.

But many Venice residents, environmental campaigners and tourism experts have warned that the move would not be as beneficial as it appeared – and could in fact make existing problems worse .

“Yes, it is true that from August 1st cruise ships will no longer pass in front of Saint Mark’s,” stated Venezia Autentica, a group promoting sustainable tourism businesses in Venice.

“However, cruise ships will still enter the Venetian lagoon through the “back door”, hidden from plain sight,” it says. 

“They will reach Venice through an existing channel that will be further enlarged to accommodate those ships and will have devastating repercussions on the local environment.”

READ ALSO: ‘The myth of Venice’: How the Venetian brand helps the city survive

According to the government’s ban, the largest ships will be banned from entering the Basin of San Marco, the Canal of San Marco and the Giudecca Canal as of August 1st.

They will be diverted to the industrial port of Marghera, whereas smaller cruise ships, holding about 200 passengers, can continue to reach the heart of the city.

Unesco’s Director General described the move as “very good news and an important step that significantly contributes to the safeguarding of this unique heritage site.”

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Private lidos take up more than 40 percent of Italian beaches: report

Private lidos take up more than 40 percent of Italian beaches: report

Venice bans large cruise ships from centre after Unesco threat of ‘endangered’ status

Venice bans large cruise ships from centre after Unesco threat of ‘endangered’ status

Venice may be put on Unesco endangered list if cruise ships not banned

Venice may be put on Unesco endangered list if cruise ships not banned

Climate campaigners sue Italian government for failing to tackle climate crisis

Climate campaigners sue Italian government for failing to tackle climate crisis

In Venice, over-80s are vaccinated on a vaporetto

How insect invaders are threatening Rome’s iconic pines

Venice set to activate Mose flood barrier as northern Italy braces for severe storms

Pollution linked to ‘one in eight’ deaths in EU countries