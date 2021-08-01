Wildfires in Italy: over 800 flare-ups recorded this weekend

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@mcpben
Weatherwildfires

Share this article
Wildfires in Italy: over 800 flare-ups recorded this weekend
Italy's fire service has dealt with over 800 incidents this weekend. (Photo by: VIGILI DEL FUOCO)
AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@mcpben

More than 800 flare-ups were recorded in Italy this weekend, mainly in the south, according to Italy's fire brigade, as fires continue to rage across parts of southern Europe.

This came after more than 20,000 hectares of forest, olive groves and crops were destroyed by a blaze in Sardinia last weekend.

READ ALSO: Race to save ancient Italian olive tree engulfed by wildfires

“In the last 24 hours, firefighters have carried out more than 800 interventions: 250 in Sicily, 130 in Puglia and Calabria, 90 in Lazio and 70 in Campania,” the brigade tweeted.

It added that firefighters were still working against blazes in the Sicilian cities of Catania, Palermo and Syracuse.

On Friday, 150 people were trapped by fires in two seaside areas of the port city of Catania before being evacuated by sea by the coast guard, according to Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera.

The area’s airport also closed temporarily to give priority to air rescue and firefighting missions.

While the south of Italy has been burning, the north has suffered wild storms.

“The cost of the damage caused throughout the northern Italian countryside by the violent storms and hail during this crazy summer amounts to tens of millions of euros,” the Coldiretti agricultural organisation said.

In Spain, meanwhile, dozens of firefighters backed by water-dropping aircraft were battling a wildfire that broke out Saturday afternoon near the San Juan reservoir, about 70 kilometres (40 miles) east of Madrid.

Firefighters said Sunday they had managed to stabilise the blaze overnight but local authorities urged people to stay away from the reservoir, a popular bathing spot for residents of the Spanish capital.

Fires have also been raging across other parts of southern Europe, including Greece and tourist hotspots in southern Turkey, where wildfires have claimed six lives.

Fanned by soaring temperatures, strong winds and climate change — which experts say increases both the frequency and intensity of such blazes — this year’s fire season has been significantly more destructive than the previous average, EU data shows.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Mountaineer dies on Europe’s Mont Blanc despite rescue attempts

Mountaineer dies on Europe’s Mont Blanc despite rescue attempts

New heatwave to sweep Italy this week with temperatures over 40C

New heatwave to sweep Italy this week with temperatures over 40C

Southern Italy sizzles in temperatures up to 45C as heatwave continues

Southern Italy sizzles in temperatures up to 45C as heatwave continues

Storms and temperatures up to 35C expected across Italy this weekend

Storms and temperatures up to 35C expected across Italy this weekend

IN PHOTOS: Snowfall turns central Milan white

IN PHOTOS: First snowfalls of season turn northern Italy white

Venice set to activate Mose flood barrier as northern Italy braces for severe storms

Health warnings as Europe swelters under heatwave