Ex-PM Conte voted leader of Italy’s Five Star Movement

AFP
[email protected]
Politics

Share this article
Ex-PM Conte voted leader of Italy's Five Star Movement
Italy's former prime minister Giuseppe Conte begins work as the new head of Italy's Five Star Movement party. Photo: Alberto PIZZOLI / POOL / AFP
AFP
[email protected]

Former premier Giuseppe Conte officially began work on Saturday as the new leader of Italy's Five Star Movement (M5S), the biggest party in parliament now deeply divided and trailing in opinion polls.

The former law professor, who stepped down as prime minister in January, was tapped for the job months ago but in-fighting led to delays in holding a formal membership vote.

An online poll, in which Conte was the only candidate, confirmed him overnight as leader with almost 93 percent, with more than 62,000 votes.

Conte promised to continue supporting Mario Draghi, who took over in February at the head of a national unity government tasked with guiding Italy out of the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic.

He told Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper that the party would “all work to offer loyal cooperation to the government of a country that has yet to emerge from a health emergency”.

Conte was prime minister at the helm of two M5S-led governments but was never actually elected.

He was brought in after the M5S’s stunning win in elections in 2018, when the then proudly anti-establishment party won 33 percent of the vote and was propelled to power.

Founded by comedian Beppe Grillo, M5S swept up voters outraged at the austerity imposed in the wake of the eurozone debt crisis of 2011-12, which pushed Italy to the brink of insolvency.

But it fell short of the majority needed to govern, and formed a populist, eurosceptic government with the anti-immigration far-right League.

Barely a year later, it switched to a pro-European coalition with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD).

It remains part of Draghi’s government and the largest party in parliament, but swathes of its lawmakers have left or have been expelled from its ranks, and it is polling at around 16 percent.

Conte promised to make his mark in the government, which comprises most of the main political parties, saying: “We will make ourselves heard with a firm and clear voice.”

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Zan bill: What is Italy’s proposed anti-homophobia law and why is it controversial?

Zan bill: What is Italy’s proposed anti-homophobia law and why is it controversial?

Italy’s Berlusconi combative after hospital stays

Italy’s Berlusconi combative after hospital stays

What Britons in Europe need to know about the UK government’s ‘votes for life’ pledge

What Britons in Europe need to know about the UK government’s ‘votes for life’ pledge

Fast trains and extended building bonus: How Italy’s EU recovery plan could affect you
FOR MEMBERS

Fast trains and extended building bonus: How Italy’s EU recovery plan could affect you

Italy’s Calabria region turns to war relief charity as third health commissioner quits

Covid-19: Italian health experts call for further restrictions as protests continue

‘More rights and more humanity’: Italy overhauls anti-immigration security decree

Could 1 and 2 cent euro coins soon be scrapped?