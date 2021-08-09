Planning a road trip across Europe this summer? Here are some things to think about

Each country continues to be responsible for the definition of its own entry requirements and rules, which are not standardised at the EU level. But there’s a general advisory against non-essential travel to countries outside the EU in effect until September 1st, 2021.

Information can be found on the Re-open EU website and Your Europe which pool information from all EU countries, but they are not always up-to-date.

It’s a good idea to check the individual websites for the countries you’ll be travelling to and through before you leave; you can also check the embassy or foreign ministry websites of your country of residence to look into rules specifically for travel from your country.

The Local runs news sites in nine European countries. You can read them here to keep up-to-date on the pandemic situation:

Where can I travel now?

This depends on where you’re starting from. If you’re coming from outside the EU, a European entry ban is in effect for some people, barring them from travelling to the European Union or the Schengen area unless the trip falls under one of the exemption categories (which differ per country) or if your country is on the list of safe countries outside the EU/Schengen area (again, countries may have separate rules).

EU countries, as well as close partners such as Norway, are generally on the green lists for travel among other EU countries, but you still have to meet criteria such as being vaccinated or providing a negative Covid-19 test, and the exact rules may vary between countries.

What travel documents should be in my glove compartment?

If you’re an EU national, you still don’t need to show your national ID card or passport when you’re travelling from one border-free Schengen EU country to another – but you should definitely remember to bring it.

On top of that, you’ll probably want to get yourself an EU Digital Covid Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test. You can find out more about the EU Digital Covid Certificate here. Rules vary between countries, with one dose of vaccine enough to enter some countries, but others requiring two doses.



You generally get the certificate from your national health authority. It’s valid 14 days after receiving a complete regimen with any vaccine authorised by the EU and WHO, but as mentioned above, some countries will accept it after just one dose. It can also be used to prove that you’ve recovered from Covid-19 or have a recent negative test result.

On top of that, make sure your European health insurance card (EHIC) hasn’t expired, if you have one. It’s something that is often forgotten at the back of a drawer, but make sure it’s still valid because it covers healthcare costs in European countries outside your home, should you fall sick while travelling. Find out more here.

Bear in mind that the EHIC doesn’t cover everything and almost certainly won’t cover the cost of repatriation, should that be required, so you should consider buying travel insurance for the duration of your trip and keeping the key details like your policy number and the phone number to call if you need it in a safe place.

Phew! That’s a lot. What about the practical stuff?

Not all EU countries have the same traffic rules, but some general rules apply in all EU countries.

It’s a good idea to keep a bunch of cash handy if you’re travelling through Italy or France because most of the E-roads in these countries require tolls on the road. Other countries, like Germany and Sweden, only require tolls over certain bridges, while smaller countries like Liechtenstein, Malta and Monaco offer toll-free driving. You can find out more about what tolls are required here.

And of course, make sure you have a valid driving licence and sufficient car insurance that covers you in the EU. And remember that in Malta, Ireland and Cyprus, you drive on the left-hand side of the road.

Bon voyage!