Italy creates ‘air bridge’ to evacuate civilians from Afghanistan

A group of “about 100” Italian nationals was evacuated from Afghanistan on Sunday night, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said in an interview on Rai Radio 1 on Monday morning.

They are expected to arrive in Rome at around 2.30pm local time on Monday.

As well as the Embassy’s diplomatic staff and employees of the Agency for Cooperation and Development, Di Maio confimed that “other compatriots who were in Afghanistan and who responded to the call of the Foreign Ministry to return to Italy” were also on the first evacuation flight.

“This is the first of the flights that will take off from Kabul to Italy to repatriate citizens in the next few days, Di Maio said.

The ministry had urged Italian nationals to leave the country over the weekend following the Taliban’s advance into the Afghan capital.

At a security committee meeting held in Palermo on Sunday, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said the country also planned to evacuate Afghan interpreters and medical workers who had been working with the Italian military.

“We will do everything to make sure they arrive in Italy safely,” said Lamorgese.

“In Afghanistan, it all happened in a very short space of time. Even getting to the airport can be a problem,” she said, adding that reports “indicate the Taliban will not take immediate action. This should allow time to ensure the departure of Italian nationals and of those who have cooperated with the armed forces, such as doctors, interpreters.”

The announcements came after Washington announced on Thursday that it was sending thousands of troops to Kabul to evacuate diplomats and other nationals.

Di Maio had said in an interview with newspaper Il Corriere della Sera on Saturday that “the priority is to secure our compatriots”, adding that “we cannot think of abandoning the Afghan people after 20 years”.