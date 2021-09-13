Italian expression of the day: ‘A mo’ di’

<p>Previously, we've <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190514/italian-word-of-the-day-mo/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">discussed</a> the use of "mo" in Italian to mean "now", arising as an abbreviation of the Latin word for now, <em>modo</em>.</p><p>The "mo'" in <em>a mo' di </em>looks similar, but it's actually an abbreviation of the <em>Italian</em> word <em>modo</em>, meaning style or manner. "A mo' di" therefore means "by way of" or "in the manner of".</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>A mo' di esempio, ti racconto una storia...</em>By way of example, I'll tell you a story...</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Ecco una copia della sua lettera, a mo' di spiegazione.</em>Here's copy of her letter, by way of explanation.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Dobbiamo farlo veloce e con precisione, a mo’ di chirurgo.</em>We do it must quickly and with precision, in the manner of a surgeon.</p><p>Notice there's an apostrophe at the end of <em>mo'</em> - that's to show the word is an abbreviation of modo. You could theoretically say <em>a modo di</em>, but it sounds a bit stiff and formal.</p><p>The phrase also means "as" or "like", when you're using one thing as something else.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Usava il giornale a mo' di ombrello per proteggersi dalla pioggia.</em>She was using the newspaper as an umbrella to shield herself from the rain.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Sto usando questo maglione a mo' di cuscino per il viaggio in campeggio.</em>I'm using this jumper as a pillow for the camping trip.</p><p><img src="https://media1.giphy.com/media/rBH05OOmVRVin7Y8an/giphy.gif?cid=ecf05e476w0ntbolmp8q3eff99fli1ijjr322seoz0n0866u&rid=giphy.gif&ct=g" alt="Camping Everything Is Fine GIF by Kel Cripe" /></p><p>Finally, a mo' di can mean "in the guise of", when talking about dressing or styling a person or thing in a certain way.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Era vestito a mo' di prete, e così è riuscito a accedere al monastero.</em>He was dressed like a priest, and in this way he managed to gain access to the monastery.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Si vestiva a mo' di strega per andare alla festa di Halloween.</em>She dressed up as a witch to go to the Halloween party.</p><p>And that's what we've got for you, by way of explanation.</p><p><strong>Do you have an Italian word you’d like us to feature? If so, please <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.it?subject=Word%20of%20the%20Day">email us</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>
