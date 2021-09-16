Italian expression of the day: ‘Ai ferri corti’

<p>If you’re on the outs with someone 17<sup>th</sup> century style, you’ll want to make sure you have your dagger to to hand in case you end up <em>ai ferri corti</em>.</p><p>A close - though archaic - English translation would be ‘at daggers drawn’; a more widely-used alternative would be to say you’re ‘at loggerheads’ with someone.</p><p>A <em>ferro</em> can be an old Italian word for a sword (among other things), and <em>corto</em> of course means short, so if you’re <em>ai ferri corti</em> you’re down to the short swords, the daggers.</p><p>In others words, the fighting isn’t happening at a distance – you’re up close and personal, within spitting (or stabbing) distance of your foe.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Prima o poi saranno di nuovo ai ferri corti.</em>Sooner or later they’ll be at each other’s throats again.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Io e Sara siamo ai ferri corti.</em>Sara and I are at loggerheads.</p><p><img src="https://media.giphy.com/media/5DfGL75M9spG0/giphy.gif" width="390" height="376" class="" /></p><p>The origins of ‘at loggerheads’ are unclear. Loggerhead started out as a Shakespearean insult, then became the name of a long rod-like implement with a bulb on the end used for melting pitch.</p><p>It’s been speculated that the phrase ‘at loggerheads’ originates from people waving these sticks at each other in a duel-like fashion, though another theory is that the expression simply refers to fighters locking their heads together like stags or bulls.</p><p>The first known written record of the phrase is <a href="https://www.phrases.org.uk/meanings/at-loggerheads.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">apparently</a> from Francis Kirkman's ‘The English Rogue’ published in the 1680’s, and actually references Italians: specifically men fighting over “Sicilian wenches” who seemed “to be worth the going to Logger-heads for."</p><p><img src="https://c.tenor.com/xM46eVW_VUkAAAAC/daenerys-eyeroll.gif" alt="Daenerys Eyeroll GIF - Daenerys Eyeroll GIFs" width="291" height="291" class="" /></p><p><em>Ferro </em>is a versatile word in Italian, and can also mean iron ore or the metal, an iron (for ironing – also called a <em>ferro di stiro</em>), a golf iron, a horseshoe, a tool, and irons when made plural (as in, “they clapped him in irons”).</p><p>It’s also used in a wide range of expressions, many of which directly translate to English.</p><p>You can be <em>sotto i ferri </em>– under the knife, if you’re in surgery. You can have a <em>stomaco di ferro </em>– an iron stomach – and a <em>pugno di ferro</em> – an iron fist – just like in English, and if you need to do something while the time’s right you should <em><span>battere il ferro finché è caldo</span></em> – strike while the iron is hot.</p><p><img src="https://c.tenor.com/0jrjOTM27dQAAAAd/hotelromantiek-opvier.gif" alt="Hotelromantiek Opvier GIF - Hotelromantiek Opvier Vier GIFs" width="356" height="356" class="" /></p><p>You can also, however, have a <em>memoria di ferro </em>– an excellent memory; a <em>salute di ferro </em>- a strong constitution - and if in English we knock on wood for good luck, in Italian you should <em>toccare ferro</em> - touch iron.</p><p>That’s all we’ve got for you today: try to keep it locked up in that <em>memoria di ferro</em> of yours.</p><p>And keep your dagger close by.</p><p><strong>Do you have an Italian word you’d like us to feature? If so, please <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.it?subject=Word%20of%20the%20Day">email us</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>
Member comments