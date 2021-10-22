Italian expression of the day: ‘Fare le scarpe’

<p>You might think that someone wanting to <em>farti le scarpe</em> – literally, ‘make shoes for/to you’ – would be a nice thing.</p><p>But with this saying the opposite is true: if you hear on the grapevine that someone wants to <em>farti le scarpe</em>, you should be on your guard.</p><p>To <em>fare le scarpe a qualcuno</em> (‘make/do the shoes for/to someone’) is to manoeuvre to take them down, usually so you can steal their position.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Mi sa che voglia farti le scarpe.</em>It seems to me like he wants to stage a coup.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Fabrizio ci ha fatto le scarpe.</em>Fabrizio threw us under the bus.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Sono stufo di colleghi che cercano di farmi le scarpe.</em>I’m tired of my colleagues trying to take me down.</p><p>It’s typically used in the context of work, and implies that you’ve befriended a colleague (usually a superior) solely for the purpose of betraying them so you can take their place.</p><p>Where exactly does the phrase come from? There’s a range of theories on the subject.</p><p>The most popular one is that it refers to eliminating your rival so you can ‘step into their shoes’, so to speak.</p><p><img src="https://c.tenor.com/QJbWlifCguMAAAAC/shoe-fits.gif" alt="Shoe Fits GIF - Shoe Fits Shoe Fits GIFs" /></p><p>We often use shoes as a metaphor for what it’s like to be in a person’s situation (think: ‘I wouldn’t want to be in her shoes’ and ‘try walking a mile in his shoes’), so it makes sense to use shoe imagery in this way.</p><p>A more morbid theory is that it comes from custom of placing shoes on the dead before burying them, which took off in the 17th century.</p><p>While this may not be unusual in this day and age, at the time it was only done with people of a certain rank, as shoes were expensive. In this interpretation, you have shoes made for your enemy (who is in a higher station than you) because you’re plotting their metaphorical murder.</p><p>Another equally morbid theory imagines the opposite – that you’re removing the shoes from the corpse of your enemy after you’ve offed them.</p><p>Finally, there’s the legend of a certain Fra Malgioglio, a murderous friar, who’s said to have offered a pair of shoes to his impoverished young disciples before stabbing them to death with a sabre. </p><p>Dark.</p><p>Make sure not to confuse the phrase with <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190607/italian-expression-of-the-day-fare-la-scarpetta/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>fare la scarpetta</em></a> – a perfectly benign activity that doesn’t involve anyone’s metaphorical assassination.</p><p><strong style="font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;">Do you have an Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.it?subject=Word%20of%20the%20Day">email us</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>
