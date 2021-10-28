Italian word of the day: ‘Già’

<p>On the face of it, <em>già</em> looks so simple it seems like it shouldn’t need its own explainer.</p><p>It directly translates as ‘already’ and can be used in almost any context where we might use the adverb in English.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Ho già visto questo film.</em>I’ve already seen this film.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Sei già tornata!</em>You’re already back!</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Non vi siete già conosciuti?</em>Haven’t you already met?</p><p><img src="https://c.tenor.com/QcCcCZJnND0AAAAC/just-ate-italian-comedian.gif" alt="Maccio Capatonda Mariottide Giammangiato Maidire GIF - Just Ate Italian Comedian GIFs" /></p><p>But <em>già</em> also has its own slightly different uses, for which ‘already’ doesn’t quite work as a translation.</p><p>There’s the phrase <em>già che ci (siamo/sei/siete/sono)…</em>, which mostly cleanly translates as ‘while (we’re/you’re/I’m) at it…’.</p><p>If you want to understand why <em>già</em> is used, you could think of it as meaning ‘since (we’re/you’re/I’m) already here…’</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Già che ci sei, potresti lavare i piatti.</em>While you’re here, you could do the washing up.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Già che ci sono, fammi scattare una foto.</em>While I’m here, let me take a photo.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Già che ci siamo, ti faccio vedere le me nuove scarpe.</em>While we’re here, I’ll show you my new shoes.</p><p>Next, if you spend any length of time in Italy you’ll often hear <em>già</em> used by itself in informal conversation as a sort of filler response.</p><p>In this context it’s effectively short for <em>e già lo sapevo</em> (I already knew that), and signals agreement with what the speaker’s saying.</p><p>You could use it as a stand in for ‘yes, that’s exactly right’ in certain situations where someone’s asked a question and expects you to reply in the affirmative.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>La pasta era particolarmente buona oggi, non trovi?</em><em>Già, concordo pienamente.</em>The pasta was especially good today, don’t you think?Yes, I totally agree.</p><p>It can also be used to express agreement with an opinion expressed by the speaker, or to say ‘yes, I know’ when someone’s sharing information with you.</p><p>In this case già might be sincere and possibly sympathetic, but it can also be a bit sarcastic if you’re your interlocutor’s saying something obvious.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Questa torta è buonissima, ma mi sembra molto difficile preparare!</em><em>Già, lo è!</em>This cake is delicious, but it looks really hard to make!You’re right, it is!</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Hai sentito della morte della mamma di Roberto, è davvero triste.</em><em>Già, è stata molto dura per tutti noi.</em>Did you hear about Roberto’s mum’s death, it’s really sad.Yes, it’s been very hard on all of us.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Niente cambierà con questo nuovo governo.</em><em>Eh, già…</em>Nothing will change under this new government.Obviously…</p><p><img src="https://c.tenor.com/3e3bW3c3XJ4AAAAC/vasco-rossi-yeah.gif" alt="Vasco Rossi Eh Già Hai Ragione Cantante GIF - Vasco Rossi Yeah You Are Right GIFs" /></p><p>Now you know some of the alternative ways to use this popular word, you can go around sounding like a native.</p><p><em>Già!</em></p><p><strong>Do you have an Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.it?subject=Word%20of%20the%20Day">email us</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>
