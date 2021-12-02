NEW: Travellers from Europe to US face tougher Covid test restrictions

The White House said that from “the beginning of next week” – the exact date and time was not initially made clear – all travellers to the US – vaccinated or not – would need to provide a negative Covid test carried out with 24 hours of departure.

Previously, vaccinated travellers from Europe could present a negative test result obtained within three days of their time of departure. Although for unvaccinated travellers the requirement was a negative test within 24 hours.

The new one-day testing requirement would apply equally to US citizens as well as foreign nationals arriving in the US. It applies to any traveller over the age of 2. The US has accepted both the antigenic and PCR tests for the purpose of travel.

The US, which reported its first case of the Omicron variant on Wednesday, stopped short of imposing mandatory quarantine on arrivals.

“Our doctors believe tightening testing requirements for pre-departure will help catch more cases, potential cases of people who may be positive and inside the country,” a senior administration official told CNBC. “And so now is the right time to do it. And we can implement it very quickly.”