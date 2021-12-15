Last person missing found dead in Sicily building explosion

Firefighters “found the sadly lifeless body of the last missing person,” from the blast that occurred in the southern Sicilian town of Ravanusa Saturday night, Italy’s national fire brigade said on Twitter.

The discovery came half an hour after rescuers said they had found a body of one of the last two remaining people believed to be still trapped underneath the piles of rubble.

The weekend explosion wiped out residential buildings, including a four-story apartment.

READ ALSO: Search continues for two missing after building explosion in Sicily

Rescuers, aided by search and rescue dogs, have been searching for survivors since the evening of the explosion, but only two women were found alive under the rubble, on Sunday.

About 100 people remain homeless following the incident, as authorities cleared out residents from neighbouring buildings that were damaged or deemed dangerous.

Pope Francis on Tuesday sent his condolences and “heartfelt closeness” to the victims and their families, while expressing his “appreciation for those who have done their best in rescue operations”.

Before confirmation of the last two bodies pulled from the wreckage, local media had reported that the two missing people were a father and son.

🔴 #Ravanusa, #crollo palazzo: i #vigilidelfuoco hanno rinvenuto il corpo purtroppo senza vita di uno dei due ultimi dispersi [#14dicembre 16:30] pic.twitter.com/FDJ6aNbwDv — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) December 14, 2021

An investigation has been opened into the cause of the explosion, which authorities say was most likely caused by a gas leak.

Natural gas distributor Italgas said it had received no reports of gas leaks in the week leading up to the incident, despite local residents reporting having heard complaints of a smell of gas.

No construction work was underway in the section of pipeline affected in the blast and the town’s distribution network was fully inspected in both 2020 and 2021, Italgas said.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica said the town’s gas pipelines – installed 36 years ago – were among the oldest in Italy, and ran through unstable ground susceptible to soil erosion and landslides.