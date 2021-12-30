Q&A: What are Italy’s new Covid quarantine rules?

The Italian government on Wednesday announced a revision of its coronavirus quarantine rules amid surging case numbers driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Health experts had urged the government to rethink its quarantine policies amid concern that the high number of infections could paralyse the country by forcing millions to stay at home.

With close to 100,000 people now testing positive daily in Italy, experts warned this could mean half a million more people required to quarantine every day unless the rules were eased.

Following a meeting on Wednesday night, the government issued a statement outlining upcoming changes to the quarantine rules for people who have been in “close contact” with a positive case.

The government did not confirm when the change would come into force, and no further information was immediately available on Thursday. The government is set to publish full details in a decree this week.

What will change?

The rule change concerns only those who are vaccinated. Unvaccinated people will continue to be required to undergo a ten day quarantine period, with a negative test result at the end.

Quarantine will no longer be required for close contacts if they have had a booster dose, or were fully vaccinated or recovered within the last four months (120 days), according to the government statement released on Wednesday night.

They will instead be required to wear a more protective FFP2 mask at all times in public for 10 days and, if they have symptoms, take a test within five days of contact with the positive person.

If you were fully vaccinated more than four months ago, the quarantine requirement remains the same: a seven-day period followed by a negative test result.

The government’s statement mentions only close contacts, and does not mention any changes to the rules for positive cases or to the rules on quarantining in Italy after travel from another country.

At the moment, arrivals from most countries do not need to quarantine as long as they can provide proof of vaccination and testing.

Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP

What is quarantine?

Italy defines quarantine as “carried out when a healthy person has been exposed to a Covid-19 case, with the aim of monitoring symptoms and providing for the early identification of cases”.

This is as opposed to isolation, which is used “to separate people suffering from Covid-19 from healthy ones in order to prevent the spread of infection”.

What is a ‘close contact’?

According to the health ministry, a ‘close contact’ of a person who has tested positive for Covid-19 is defined as:

– “A person who lives in the same house as a Covid positive person;

– a person who has had direct physical contact with a positive person (eg. a handshake);

– a person who has had direct contact (face to face) with a positive person, at a distance of less than two meters and for at least 15 minutes;

– a person who has been in a closed environment (for example a classroom, meeting room, or hospital waiting room) with a positive person without wearing a suitable mask;

– a health worker or other person who provides direct assistance to a positive person;

– a person who has travelled seated in a section of a train or plane where the positive person was sitting”.

What should you do if you are a ‘close contact’?

The health ministry’s current guidance states that anyone who has been in close contact with a positive person should not go to the emergency room or doctor’s office, but should call their family doctor or their region’s coronavirus helpline. Current guidance tells people to stay at home.

What should you do if you test positive?

The health ministry states that anyone who gets a positive test result should not go to the emergency room or doctor’s office, but should call their family doctor or their region’s coronavirus helpline.

Current guidance states that anyone who has tested positive should self-isolate for a period of ten days, which if asymptomatic can end once they receive a negative test result.

If positive with symptoms, the isolation period should last ten days from the onset of symptoms, followed by “a molecular or antigenic test with negative result, performed after at least three days without symptoms (not considering changes to smell and taste)”.

What are the rules for children?

While the decree text has not been published at the time of writing, Italian government health experts have stated that the new quarantine rules will apply to everyone over the age of five.

“The quarantine as set in the decree will apply to everyone regardless of the age group, therefore also to children aged five and over,” Fabio Ciciliano, secretary of the government’s CTS panel of scientific advisors, told SkyTg24 on Thursday.

We will continue to update this article with further details once more information is available.

For more information about Italy’s current Covid-19 health measures please see the Italian Health Ministry’s website (available in English).