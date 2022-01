If you overhear yourself being referred to as in grado, you can rest assured that it’s a compliment – or at least, definitely not an insult.

It means that a person or a thing is able to, capable of, or ‘up to’ performing a specific task – either because they have the necessary skills or equipment or because the circumstances make it possible.

Because it refers to the sentence subject’s ability to undertake a particular action, in grado needs to be either explicitly or implicitly followed by the preposition di and the infinitive of a verb, to specify exactly what they’re capable of doing.

Sono in grado di gestire la situazione.

They’re capable of handling the situation.

Se ti avvicini, sarai in grado di vedere meglio.

If you get closer, you’ll be able to see better.

As mentioned above, the di + infinitive doesn’t necessarily have to be articulated:

Ho bisogno di cuochi che sappiano cucinare velocemente. Se non sei in grado, basta dirlo.

I need chefs who can cook fast. If you’re not up to it, just say so.

Ci piacerebbe molto che il vostro quartetto d’archi suonasse il violino alla fiera della scuola. Se vi sentite in grado, lo metterò nel programma.

We would love for your string quartet to play the violin at the school fair. If you’re up for it, I’ll put it on the programme.

In these examples, the di + infinitive aren’t expressed outright, but they’re implied: we know what specific task is being referred to, and if we wanted we could rework the sentence to add them in:

Se non sei in grado di cucinare velocemente, basta dirlo.

If you’re not able to cook fast, just say so.

Se vi sentite in grado di suonare il violino alla fiera della scuola, lo metterò nel programma.

If you’re up for playing the violin at the school fair, I’ll put it on the programme.

When talking about someone being capable in general, rather than up to a specific task, however, we need to use a word like capace (capable) instead.

Giovanni è molto capace come avvocato.

Giovanni’s a very capable lawyer.

Here in grado wouldn’t work, as there’s no implied di + infinitive: we know that Giovanni’s good at doing his job, but not any one thing in particular.

It follows, then, that ‘a capable person’ would simply be una persona capace. Una persona in grado doesn’t work unless – again – you follow it up with a di + infinitive.

In grado doesn’t just apply to humans – we can also use the phrase to talk about inanimate objects like machines.

La macchina è in grado di guidarsi da sola nella maggioranza delle circostanze.

The car is capable of driving itself in most circumstances.

Il computer è in grado di calcolare anche la velocità, la potenza, e l’energia usata.

The computer is also able to calculate speed, power, and energy usage.

That’s all we have for you today – see if you’re in grado di memorizzarlo (able to memorise it).

Do you have an Italian word you’d like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.