Italian expression of the day: ‘A bruciapelo’

<p>If you regularly read the <em>cronache</em> sections of your newspaper or watch Italian murder mystery shows, before long you'll encounter the phrase <em>a bruciapelo</em>: 'at point blank range'.</p><p>Literally, <em>a bruciapelo</em> means 'to burn the body hair/fur', <a href="https://www.treccani.it/vocabolario/bruciapelo/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">referring to</a> hunters shooting animals at such close range that the gunshot scorched their hide.</p><p>You'll often hear the phrase used in descriptions of crime scenes:</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>L'autista e il passeggero sono stati colpiti a bruciapelo.</em>The driver and the passenger were shot at point blank range. </p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Gli ha sparato a bruciapelo con una pistola nascosta nell'armadio.</em>She shot him at point blank range with a gun hidden in the wardrobe.</p><p>However, just as we can say 'point blank' in English to describe a question asked in a very direct (often rude) manner, <em>a bruciapelo </em>can be used in the same way.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Gli ho chiesto a bruciapelo se qualcosa non andava.</em>I asked him point blank if something was wrong.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Il mio capo mi ha chiesto a bruciapelo se avessi fatto domanda per un lavoro altrove.</em>My boss asked me outright if I'd applied for a job somewhere else.</p><p>A little beyond the capabilities of 'point-blank', <em>a bruciapelo</em> can also mean something more like 'out of the blue' or 'all of a sudden'.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>La domanda a bruciapelo mi ha preso alla sprovvista.</em>Her unexpected question caught me off guard.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Mi ha dato la notizia a bruciapelo senza nemmeno avvertirmi di sedermi prima</em>She broke me the news out of the blue without even warning me to sit down first.</p><p>Hopefully the next time you find yourself in an encounter <em>a bruciapelo</em>, you manage to dodge the bullet.</p><p><strong>Is there an Italian word of expression you'd like us to feature? If so, please <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.it?subject=Word%20of%20the%20Day">email us</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>
