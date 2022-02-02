Nine fun things to do in Italy in February 2022

With its short days and grim weather, February can be a difficult month.

Fortunately, there is lots going on to keep you entertained. Here’s our pick: Watch some ‘historic football’ in Florence For fans of either sport or history, Florence in February is the place to be. Its calcio storico or ‘historic football’ tournament, held this year on February 17th in Piazza Santa Croce, commemorates the game held to lift the spirits of Florence’s citizens on the same date in 1529, when the republic was under siege from Charles V’s imperial troops. Competitors and local spectators wear period costumes to the event, which is no mere reenactment but in fact takes the form of a very vigorous (often dangerous) contest between four teams, each representing a different district of the city: Santa Croce (blue), Santa Maria Novella (red), Santo Spirito (white), and San Giovanni (green). If you miss the match put on in February, don’t worry: there’s another held on June 24th (in a typical year the only date on which the event is held). READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about Calcio Storico, Italy’s most violent tradition



Visit one of Rome’s world-class museums for free

Following a Covid-induced hiatus, free museum days have returned to Rome, with the capital’s civic museums open to all free of charge on the first Sunday and the Vatican’s museums on the last Sunday of every month.

On February 6th, anyone in the city will be able to access the likes of the Capitoline Museums, Ara Pacis, and Trajan’s Market without spending a centesimo; while the Vatican opens its museums’ doors free to the public on February 27th.

Visits to the civic museums must be booked in advance by calling 060608 by the Friday before (February 4th), or going to a Tourist Infopoint. A free visit to the Vatican museums can’t be booked – you’ll need to arrive early in the morning and should expect to queue up for several hours.

Remember that Italy now requires a ‘super green pass’ Covid health certificate, or its equivalent in the form of a foreign-issued vaccination certificate (digital or print-out) to access all tourist and cultural sites, as well as hotels, restaurants, public transport, and most other leisure venues and services.

Twirl your ballgown at the Venice carnival

Italy is famed for its carnivals that unfold in towns and cities across the country in February, and none is more celebrated than Venice’s two-week-long jamboree.

This year’s festivities will take place from February 12th to March 1st. There have been reports that this year’s programme will be somewhat reduced because of Covid – check the official website for updates on what events are on when.

After dressing up to the nines in full rococo regalia, attendees can ride a gondola down the Grand Canal to attend the Grand Masquerade Ball at Palazzo Pisani Moretta and stuff themselves with fried treats like frittelle Veneziane.

Tickets for various events are available here.

Marvel at the Viareggio carnival’s papier-mâché floats

Venice isn’t the only Italian city to be found partying up a storm in February.

Every year the Tuscan coastal town of Viareggio holds a spectacular parade that sees masked participants carry hundreds of papier-mâché floats up to 70 feet high along the seafront to music and dancing.

Over the course of the festival, plays are performed in the local dialect around the city, and all-night masked parties are held in bars and hotels on the weekends. The event annually attracts crowds of 500,000.

This year’s celebrations will be held from February 12th to March 5th. Because of the event’s popularity, tickets must be bought in advance here.

Mock the rich at Acireale’s carnival

Our last top pick for Italian carnivals to attend this year is the one held in Acrireale, Sicily.

Papier-mâché floats also feature in this parade; although here, there’s a particular focus on puppets that caricature and satirise political and public figures. Floats featuring elaborate cascades of flowers and sparking LED lights are also part of the spectacle.

Acrireale’s festivities also once featured the throwing of rotten eggs, oranges and lemons in the street, but (perhaps luckily for less intrepid visitors) the custom was banned in 1612.

Like Venice’s, Acireale’s Carnivale this year will be held from February 12th to March 1st.

These are three of Italy’s most famous carnevale celebrations, but many more take place throughout the month of February that are worth your time; have a look online to see what’s happening in your area.

Eat a sweet treat at the Feast of Sant’Agata

If you’re planning on seeing Arcireale’s carnival, consider stopping by a few days earlier to attend the Feast di Sant’Agata in nearby Catania.

The festival commemorates Saint Agatha, a pious girl from a noble family who, legend has it, cut off her own breasts and subsequently martyred herself to escape the advances of a lecherous governor.

The three-day long festivities usually involve processions, firework displays, general carousing, and cassatelle or minne di Sant’Agata – ricotta-filled sponges designed to look like the saint’s amputated bosoms.

The festival takes place every year between February 3rd and February 5th; note that this year, as a result of the pandemic, a stripped-down version of the event is being held, with a greater focus on the religious and ceremonial elements.

Attend a candlelit concert in Milan

If you like the idea of being serenaded by candlelight (and aren’t put off by a little corniness), Milan’s Casa Cardinale Ildefonso Schuster is hosting a series of romantically-lit night time concerts throughout the month of February.

String quartets, pianists and jazz musicians will play music from the likes of Frank Sinatra, Nina Simone Coldplay and Taylor Swift.

Most days will see the 16th century structure host two concerts – one at 8pm and another at 10pm. Tickets can be bought online here.

Spend St Valentine’s Day somewhere romantic

You probably learned in school that St Valentine was a third-century Roman, and Italy is nothing if not proud and a little possessive of its historical figures and traditions (‘Is St. Valentine’s Day celebrated outside of Italy?’ pondered the news outlet Adnkronos in a recent article).

What better place than Italy, then, to spend your Valentine’s Day weekend. The rolling hills of Tuscany, the rugged landscapes of Matera, or the snow-capped mountains of the Dolomites are all atmospheric settings for a romantic late-winter getaway.

If you prefer your Valentine’s celebrations a little more camp and crowded, Verona in Love (February 11th-14th) might just be the event for you.

This three-day function features a range of love-themed exhibits and activities, and sees the streets and squares of Verona (famous as the setting for Romeo and Juliet) filled with live concerts and markets. There are also foodie events and cut-price entry to some attractions, including Juliet’s house.

Go to a chocolate festival

Chocolate lovers in Italy have a couple of different options this February.

If you’re near Asiago, Veneto towards the start of the month, head to the Art & Ciocc festival that sees chocolatiers from Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Umbria, Calabria, and Sicily showcase their creations in Piazza Carli over the course of four days from February 3rd-6th.

As well as traditional confections, gluten-free, organic, vegan, sugar-free and fine raw chocolate will be on offer.

Milan is putting on the Choco Experience festival in Piazza Città di Lombardia between February 24th and 27th. The event promises market stands selling chocolate-based products, as well as workshops, cooking demonstrations, children’s entertainment and wine pairings; entrance is 5 euros, or free to under-12s.

February also usually sees Florence host its annual Fiera del Cioccolato Artigianale chocolate festival: while no programme has been announced this year, its website says “we’ll see you in 2022” – so keep an eye out for something later in the year.