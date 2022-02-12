Italian government green lights privatisation of ITA Airways

There has been a lot of confusion and uncertainty surrounding the rules on using health or vaccination passes in Italy recently after repeated rule changes by the government.

As a result, many people have been left wondering if their proof of vaccination or recovery will be recognised as valid in Italy.

The good news is that we now have more clarity about how the system will work for visitors in the coming weeks and months, after the Italian government last week issued a decree announcing new set of updates to the national rules.

The full text of the decree was published on Friday, and came into force on Saturday, February 5th. Here’s what it says about the Italian rules for international visitors.

How long are vaccination passes valid for in Italy now?

After the rules were updated repeatedly last week, many people had been left wondering if their proof of vaccination or recovery would be recognised as valid in Italy – particularly if it was nearing six months since their last shot.

This confusion arose as the Italian government cut the validity of its ‘super green pass’ – issued after vaccination or recovery in Italy – and equivalent foreign documents down to six months on February 1st.

But the next day, it amended the rules to state that vaccination certificates (Italian or foreign) would remain valid indefinitely if they are:

Based on three shots, or two if you had the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine (the initial vaccination cycle plus a booster jab);

Or based on the initial vaccination cycle plus a certificate of recovery from Covid-19 within the past 180 days (six months).

The six-month validity period will now only apply to those who have a vaccination certificate based on just two shots (or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine).

This means that as of Saturday, boosted tourists can continue to access all venues and services in Italy as normal, even if their last shot was more than six months ago.

READ ALSO: Italy confirms unlimited Covid green pass validity after booster

It’s also worth noting that this set of health pass rules only applies within the country, and not when crossing the international border.

Italy currently has no maximum validity period for vaccine certificates when entering the country from outside the European Union:

A bar owner uses the Verifica C-19 mobile app to scan a green pass in central Rome. Photo: Andreas SOLARO / AFP

If crossing borders within the EU, for example if travelling from France into Italy, a maximum validity period of nine months currently applies under Europe-wide travel rules. This applies to all travellers regardless of nationality.

Note: When entering Italy, requirements vary depending on the country you are travelling from, and these rules are subject to change at short notice. See an overview of the current rules here.

See the latest official guidance on the the Italian health ministry’s website as well as the latest travel information issued by your own country’s government.

Where do I need to show a health pass in Italy? Will a foreign-issued certificate be accepted?

Under Italy’s domestic ‘green pass’ system, the number of places where you won’t need to show any form of health certificate is small.

For entry to all leisure and tourism businesses, such as hotels, restaurants and bars, proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 is a requirement under Italy’s ‘super green pass’ rules.

This pass is also required for access to venues including museums, galleries, cinemas and sports stadiums. See a complete list here.

Meanwhile, most shops, post offices, banks and public offices in Italy require proof of either a negative test result, vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 (via a time-limited digital certificate known as a ‘basic’ green pass).

Per the new decree, fully-vaccinated and boosted tourists can continue to access all venues and services in Italy, even if their last shot was more than six months ago.

For those who are vaccinated or recovered, you should not need to obtain an Italian ‘super green pass’ – the certificate issued in your own country should be recognised on equal terms, as long as your vaccine was approved by either the Italian or European medicines agency.

The vaccines currently recognised by the EMA are: Cominarty (Pfizer), Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Spikevax (Moderna), Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) and Nuvaxovid (Novavax), plus Italy recognises Covishield, R-CoVI, and Covid-19 vaccine-recombinant (Fiocruz).

What if I haven’t had a booster shot?

If you completed the primary vaccination cycle more than six months before your trip to Italy and have not had a booster jab, the decree states you will still be able to access venues and services in Italy using a short-term ‘basic’ green pass issued after a negative test result.

The new decree introduces this alternative that will allow visitors in this category to use public transport and enter venues in Italy that would otherwise be restricted.

READ ALSO: How Italy’s latest decree changes the Covid rules

Passengers wearing protective masks at Milan’s Linate airport. Photo: Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Visitors in this situation will need to get a negative result from a rapid antigen (lateral flow) or PCR test administered by a certified provider (e.g., a pharmacy) to receive a pass that will then be valid for a limited duration: 48 hours in the case of a rapid test, 72 for a PCR test.

This pass will allow holders access to all venues and services that normally require a ‘super green pass’ or its equivalent.

Travellers in this category will need to take a new test every few days in order to renew their pass and retain access to all areas.

What if my vaccine is not recognised in Italy?

For the first time, Italy now has options for foreign visitors inoculated with vaccines that it doesn’t yet officially recognise.

That’s anything other than Cominarty (Pfizer), Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Spikevax (Moderna), Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca), Nuvaxovid (Novavax), Covishield (Serum Institute of India), R-CoVI (R-Pharm), or Covid-19 vaccine-recombinant (Fiocruz).

As of February 5th, people in this category now have access to the same time-limited, test-based passes offered to travellers who have undergone a primary vaccination cycle with recognised vaccines but who are unboosted.

With the new rules, those who are fully vaccinated with non-recognised vaccines will also now be able to access places where a vaccine pass was previously required.

Can I get an Italian ‘green pass’ as a tourist?

While the Italian government’s decree states that proof of vaccination or recovery issued in other countries is valid for entry to those venues which require an Italian-issued ‘super’ green pass (vaccine pass), in practice it’s not unusual for small businesses in Italy such as bars and restaurants to reject foreign-issued vaccination certificates.

Italy’s rules on the recognition of health passes have changed frequently and, with heavy fines for business owners found not to be following them correctly, some appear to be especially cautious.

If you’re concerned about your vaccination certificate getting rejected while you’re in Italy, there’s another avenue to explore: converting your certificate into an Italian green pass.

This option is open to Italian citizens residing abroad or people who are registered with Italy’s national health service. And it may also be possible for foreign nationals who are not registered in Italy to have their vaccine certificates converted.

This isn’t guaranteed, however: there is no nationwide rule covering this, so it all depends on the local health authority (Azienda Sanitaria Locale or ASL) of the area you’re visiting. Each office is responsible for setting up its own system for handling the process, which involves sending off your documents to be validated.

However, the process must be completed while you’re in Italy (and in the comune covered by the relevant health office) – so you can’t apply for an Italian green pass while in another country in advance of a trip to Italy.

A conversion is likely to take some time, effort and paperwork, so it’s not a solution for those making short trips – but it could make your life easier if you’re planning on staying in the country for a longer period.

How do these rules apply to children?

Children aged under 12 are not subject to the health pass requirement in Italy.

Italy allows children aged 5-11 to be vaccinated, but there is no obligation for this age group to show proof of vaccination under any circumstances.

Older children and teenagers aged between 12 and 18 are required to show a health pass on the same terms as adults, however.

This appears to still include 12-18 year-olds from countries which are not currently vaccinating this age group.

Please note that The Local is unable to advise on individual situations. Please find more information about Italy’s current health measures on the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).