POLITICS

Italian foreign minister to visit Kyiv and Moscow for crisis talks

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will fly to Kyiv on Tuesday ahead of a visit to Moscow for talks aimed at averting a Russian invasion, ministry sources said Monday.

Published: 14 February 2022 16:44 CET
Italy's foreign minister Luigi Di Maio. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s office confirmed Di Maio was expected on Wednesday, AFP reports.

“We are determined to pass clear, unified, firm messages to Moscow… that discourage any aggression or escalation,” Di Maio said at a meeting with Qatar’s foreign minister earlier on Monday.

Italy is working “in close coordination with our European partners and allies, NATO and OSCE”, he said, on stopping a crisis considered the worst threat to the continent’s security since the Cold War.

Di Maio on Saturday issued a statement urging “all Italian citizens present in Ukraine to return home by commercial means and to postpone all trips” to the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded a rollback of Western influence in eastern Europe and a ban on Ukraine joining NATO.

The United States has warned that Russia’s forces are poised to attack Ukraine, and the western allies have prepared what they warn would be a crippling package of economic sanctions in response.

Putin recently stressed the importance of ties between Russia’s energy industry and Italian businesses in an address to Italian business leaders.

“I would like to underscore that we consider Italy as one of the leading economic partners,” Putin said, according to Reuters, noting that Italian energy companies were benefiting from long-term supply deals with Gazprom.

The online meeting with top Italian companies, including state-controlled energy firm Enel, went ahead despite a call from the Italian government for business executives not to attend amid rising tensions with Ukraine.

Energy is one of the main issues on the agenda for Europe as surging natural gas prices have inflated energy bills for businesses and households.

Russia supplies the European Union with around a third of its gas, with Italy particularly reliant on gas supplies.

Italian ex-PM Renzi to face trial over political funding

Former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi protested his innocence on Thursday as he faces trial over the alleged illegal financing of his meteoric rise to power.

Published: 10 February 2022 13:12 CET
A total of 11 people face charges as part of an investigation into the alleged irregularities in the funding of Open, a group that backed Renzi’s political activities.

Renzi, a former mayor of Florence, accused prosecutors in the Tuscan city of abusing their power during their probe, which has dragged on for years and which he insists will “draw a blank”.

“I am innocent,” the 47-year-old told Radio Leopolda.

 A pre-trial hearing has been set for April 4th, and a judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to proceed to a full trial.

PROFILE: Who is Matteo Renzi, the ‘wrecker’ of Italian politics?

The probe, which began in 2019, followed allegations money from the Open foundation was illegally used by Renzi during his rise from mayor to head of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) before becoming prime minister in 2014.

Prosecutors argue Renzi was the de facto director of Open, which received 3.5 million euros from wealthy backers – money he and allies spent on political activities.

One such expense was the chartering by Renzi in 2018 of a jet for 135,000 euros – paid for by Open – to get him to a Robert Kennedy memorial service in the US, according to Repubblica, which cited prosecution documents.

The probe also targets another 10 people including two ex-ministers close to Renzi, plus four companies, one of which is British American Tobacco Italia.

Renzi stands accused of the crime of illegal financing of political parties, along with former president of Open, Alberto Bianchi, and ex-ministers Maria Elena Boschi and Luca Lotti.

Among the alleged crimes are illegal party financing, corruption, money laundering and trafficking of influence.

Former Italian prime minister and leader of the Democratic Party (PD) Matteo Renzi in 2018. Photo: Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Renzi, now leader of the centrist Italia Viva party, accused the prosecutors of a “hate campaign” against him and his family.

“They’ve got the wrong man. I’m not afraid. I want truth and justice,” he said.

Renzi is nicknamed “il rottamatore” (the wrecker) – some say due to his habit of bringing down coalition governments, including his own in 2016.

At the age of 39, he became Italy’s youngest-ever prime minister since Benito Mussolini. But his centrist policies and increasingly arrogant style antagonised trade unions as well as the broader public.

He led a referendum campaign for constitutional reforms in 2016, but it turned into a plebiscite against him and when he lost, he was forced to quit.

Renzi later broke with the PD and founded the small Italia Viva, which is part of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s national unity government.

