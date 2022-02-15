Read news from:
‘Now or never’: Victims of Italy’s predator priests push for abuse inquiry

Victims of paedophile priests on Tuesday unveiled a campaign for Italy to hold an independent investigation into abuse carried out on the Vatican's doorstep.

Published: 15 February 2022 12:15 CET
A file photo shows St Peter's square at the Vatican. Campaigners in Italy say the country must now investigate sex abuse and cover-ups within the church. AFP PHOTO / JOHANNES EISELE

As inquiries across the United States, Europe and Australia have exposed the scale of the sex abuse problem and cover-ups within the Church, campaigners say Italy can no longer avoid scrutiny.

“The government must act, must take advantage of the momentum created by impartial investigations elsewhere,” Francesco Zanardi, founder of Rete l’Abuso (Abuse Network), told AFP.

“If Italy doesn’t do it now, I fear it never will,” said Zanardi, who was abused by a priest as a young teen.

Nine groups are now forming a consortium aimed at putting pressure on the country to launch a probe like the ones seen recently in France and Germany.

Cristina Balestrini, who set up a support group for families after her son was abused by a priest, told AFP that the most important thing for survivors was “to make sure it never happens again”.

“There are many victims who commit suicide, and no one knows about it,” Balestrini said.

Rete L’Abuso has recorded more than 300 cases of priests accused or convicted of child sexual abuse in the past 15 years in Italy, out of a total of 50,000 priests across the country.

Giada Vitale is just one example the group cites. She was a shy 13-year old organ player when her parish priest, Marino Genova, abused her in the vestry. She was molested for three years.

Vitale’s tormentor was convicted in 2020, but victim groups say such a conviction is rare because Italy lags behind other countries in tackling predators.

Precise figures on the scale of the problem are impossible to come by.

The Vatican’s top clerical abuse advisor told AFP this month it was time for the Catholic-majority country to hold its own reckoning.

The church is not as powerful as it once was in Italy, but it retains a huge influence and two-thirds of the population are believers according to a 2019 survey.

Pope Francis, who has toughened the punishments meted out to abusing priests under Vatican law, on Monday streamlined the Vatican office that processes abuse complaints, in an attempt to expedite cases.

But Zanardi of Rete l’Abuso said he “would have little faith” in an in-house investigation.

Balestrini, 56, is also distrustful of the church since “they acted as if we were the enemy, making us victims twice over” after her teenage son was abused in 2011.

The cleric in question, Mauro Galli, as initially quietly moved to another parish. He would later be convicted.

She hopes the consortium will be able to pressure the church to open its archives, because the scandal, she said, “is much bigger than you can imagine”.

Balestrini said unearthing the truth would not be easy for Italy, but the church would be wise to take an active role in cleaning itself up.

“At the moment, they are trying to keep a lid on it, but it’s better to choose to take the lid off yourself, than have it blown off.”

US tourists serving life in Italy for police stabbing start appeal

Two US tourists sentenced to life for stabbing an Italian police officer to death in 2019 begin their appeal on Thursday, with their lawyers expected to argue that the verdict was biased.

Published: 10 February 2022 10:54 CET
US tourists serving life in Italy for police stabbing start appeal

Finnegan Elder, 22, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, 20, were convicted in May 2021 by a Rome court for the death of police officer Mario Cerciello Rega during a late-night encounter in July 2019 while the two were on summer holiday.

The stabbing of Cerciello with an 11-inch camping knife on a dark Rome street horrified Italy and led to an outpouring of public grief for the newly-wed officer, hailed as a national hero.

But the case revealed multiple examples of police misconduct.

And it hinged on whether the two then-teenagers knew the officers were police, with both sides offering very different versions about the moments leading up to the killing.

The evening had begun with a botched drug deal. The Americans later went to meet someone they expected to be the go-between on the failed deal – but police showed up instead.

Cerciello’s partner, Andrea Varriale, testified that the attack was unprovoked, coming immediately after the two plainclothes officers presented themselves as police.

But both Americans said they were jumped from behind by men they thought were drug dealers. They denied the officers had shown them their police badges.

Natale-Hjorth did not handle the murder weapon during the attack, scuffling instead with Varriale.

But he helped Elder hide the knife, and under Italian law faced the same homicide charge as his friend.

Life in prison is Italy’s stiffest penalty, and harsher than many given to mafia criminals or others who commit premeditated killings.

Lawyers for Elder criticised the sentence last year as “shameful for Italy”.

In the appeal, lawyers plan to argue that the court ignored substantial evidence that Varriale – the prosecution’s star witness – lied on the stand, and will also highlight what they say was a pattern of ignored protocol by police the night of the attack.

Among other inconsistencies, Varriale admitted having previously lied when he said after the attack that he had been armed, when he was actually without his gun.

Three other prosecution witnesses are being prosecuted for perjury.

The defence will also cite a court document explaining its reasoning for the conviction and sentences as evidence of bias towards law enforcement.

In that document published in July, the court criticised defence lawyers, saying they “mocked the conduct of the victims” during the trial, as they defended their clients “to the limits of permission and decency”.

Elder’s lawyers, Renato Borzone and Roberto Capra, said Tuesday that a “correct reading of the evidence” by the appeals court would result in a different outcome.

“The truth of what really happened that night is already in the documents collected during the first instance trial, you just need to want to see it,” they wrote in a statement.

In a related proceeding, a trial began Tuesday against an officer who blindfolded Natale-Hjorth inside the police station following his arrest. A photograph of the handcuffed, blindfolded teenager went viral, sparking widespread criticism.

On Wednesday, the La Corriere della Sera daily published messages from a group chat – introduced as evidence in that trial – that called for rough justice for Cerciello’s killers, with one officer suggesting “we should dissolve them in acid”.

