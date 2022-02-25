Read news from:
INTERVIEW: Brexit has turned Brits in Europe into a cohesive force but problems lie ahead

As citizens' rights coalition group British in Europe winds down, its co-chair Jane Golding tells The Local of the problems that still lie ahead for UK nationals and whether any good at all came out of Brexit for Brits living in the EU.

Published: 24 February 2022 15:31 CET
Updated: 25 February 2022 08:48 CET
Anti-Brexit protests in London in 2016. Photo by CHRIS J RATCLIFFE / AFP

In the winter of 2017, as most Britons living in Europe were still reeling from the shock result of the 2016 Brexit referendum, a small number of individuals and groups came together united by a single aim.

Those ordinary people, who formed the coalition of citizens’ rights groups that became British in Europe, had one objective in mind; to ensure the impact and trauma of the UK’s divorce from the EU did not ruin the lives of an estimated 1.2 million Brits living across the EU.

They were based in all corners of the EU from Berlin to Brussels, central Italy, rural France and the Spanish coast and were “driven by a rage” to protect the rights given to them as EU citizens. 

After the referendum – which many Britons in the EU were barred from voting in – those rights to live, work and build a family in an EU country were under real threat. 

But after five years of relentless campaigning, most of those rights have been protected and whilst things are not quite as straightforward as before most of the hundreds of thousands of British citizens living in the EU have been able to continue their lives pretty much as before.

(Jane Golding speaks to fellow campaigners at a march calling for a People’s Vote. Photo: British in Europe.)
 
‘We’d like to think we made a difference’

That’s thanks in no small way to the endless hours of work, research, lobbying and online meetings carried out by the volunteers at British in Europe and the network of British citizens’ rights groups across Europe they represented.

“We like to think that what we’ve done has made a real difference to the lives of all of these people who had their EU citizenship rights removed,” Golding tells The Local as she reflects on the group’s achievements but also what lies ahead.

“We didn’t take this wholesale removal of our rights sitting down and we did fight to make our voices heard, to get the message out there that what was being done as a result of Brexit was not OK.

“In the end the majority of the rights of UK citizens living in the EU host countries were safeguarded in their host country.”

The right to remain, work and continue to access healthcare or benefits was ensured, whilst British in Europe successfully persuaded the UK government to extend the grace period for when Britons can move back with their EU family as well as lobbying the government to release €3 million in funding to help Britons secure their post Brexit status in Europe.

There were rights that were lost however, such as the right for Britons to be able to continue to move around the EU rather than being landlocked in the country they were in at the time of Brexit or EU-wide recognition of professional qualifications.

The problems that lie ahead for Britons

But what will worry Britons in Europe is that Golding, who described their work as “painstaking legal-based advocacy”, and the rest of the British in Europe team are winding up at the end of February.

There was a will to continue but a lack of funding – an estimated €200,000 a year would have been needed – meant the volunteers were simply unable to commit long term.

Luckily many online support groups for UK citizens will still active, including groups like British in Germany and Remain in France Together, but the concern now for Britons is who will stick up for their rights at the highest level in UK and Europe? Who will give evidence to select committees in Westminster? Who will push their case at the European parliament? Who will work closely with the European Commission and governments around EU nations to ensure that Brexit does not ruin lives in the future? 

“It’s a worry,” says Golding. “Our concern is that unlike for EU citizens in the UK there is no independent monitoring authority for citizens’ rights. There are some very good people working on citizens’ rights issues in the European Commission but there are not huge resources for these tasks and there’ll no longer be a coordinating EU-wide group like ours to point to issues and systemic problems.”

One of Golding’s last tasks as co-chair of British in Europe was to give evidence to the joint EU/UK Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights, which was set up to keep a check on whether the citizens’ rights aspect of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement was being properly enforced.

‘Those without cards face serious problems’

Last month the Committee released figures that revealed that some some 497,100 Britons in the EU out of an estimated 1.093 million have acquired a post-Brexit residence status – although this doesn’t tell the full story because Britons living in many EU countries have not been obliged to apply for a post Brexit residence permit.

EU countries could choose whether to grant post-Brexit residence status under a constitutive system (applicants had to apply directly to government agencies to be awarded residence status), or a declaratory system (applicants’ rights were not dependent on a government decision).

Golding says it’s clearly a worry that tens of thousands of British citizens had not acquired cards even if it wasn’t obligatory to do so.

“Just how many people out there who still haven’t been reached? In declaratory countries there are still large numbers of people who haven’t registered for their status. That’s a real concern,” she says.

“Then there’s the issue of the delays in receiving cards and the problems that causes, such as accessing services and travel issues. That will be a problem until all the cards are issued and we are nowhere near that in some countries yet.”

“The problem is for most institutions you need to have a card to engage with them on a daily basis and if you haven’t yet got a card then you are a bit stuck – it’s a serious problem.

“When you are accessing employment, health services, social security, we’ve had cases in Germany where people are applying for mortgages, you don’t have to have the card but in some cases it makes your life really difficult if you don’t.”

Other issues include why some residents have been given temporary residence – for five years – when they should have been given permanent residence.

How can you prove you are absent?

A temporary residency status means they are constrained by tighter rules over how long they can leave the country without running the risk of losing residency. 

Those with permanent residency can leave for up to five years without losing residency and those with temporary residence can leave for 6 months (12 months in certain exceptional cases) but the rules are not clear for example over how to prove when the people officially left a country.

Golding says people thinking of leaving their host country need to get advice. She warns that cases will emerge over the next few years – until those with temporary residence have gained permanent residency – to come of people losing residency and those cases may well end up in European courts.

In other words it appears obvious British citizens will still need the kind of support British in Europe has offered, but they won’t be able to call upon it.

The hope is that thanks to British in Europe and the many other citizens’ rights groups that continue to exist in social media groups around Europe, British citizens are better armed and informed to tackle what problems lie ahead.

‘You can now talk of a British diaspora in the EU’

And perhaps a more mobilised and united community of British citizens is the only good thing to have emerged out of Brexit for those most affected by it.

“I think what’s come out of this is a much more cohesive force, we’ve created a political force. UK citizens in the EU have got a voice in the political process we didn’t have before. You can now talk of a British diaspora in the EU which you couldn’t before,” she said.

And after five years of blood sweat and tears has she herself got over Brexit?

“It’s been an extremely positive experience standing together to defend our rights in the face of something that was, at the time, really very depressing.

“At the time of the referendum we all went through a period of mourning and it’s also caused so many practical problems.”

Like many, Golding took German citizenship to ensure she maintained freedom of movement which she needed for work and requalified as a German lawyer.

“Once you have done these things it at least makes you feel you have secured your livelihood going forward and the position where you live and in that way you can reach some kind of peace,” she said.

MOVING TO ITALY

How British citizens can retire to Italy after Brexit

Retiring to Italy is a dream for many people, but Brits now face more bureaucratic hurdles since the UK left the EU. Here's what you need to know about planning your retirement in Italy after Brexit.

Published: 16 February 2022 10:02 CET
It’s true that Brexit has made it considerably more difficult for British people to retire to Italy, but it is still possible.

As of January 1st, 2021, people from the UK no longer enjoy freedom of movement within the EU. British citizens now face the same immigration processes as other non-EU or ‘ third country’ nationals such as Americans, Canadians, and Australians.

People from these countries can retire to Italy, just as Brits still can, but it requires substantially more paperwork, patience and proof of significant financial resources.

From the visa paperwork to taxes and healthcare provision, here’s a guide to what British nationals now need to consider when retiring in Italy.

Visa

British people wishing to retire to Italy will now need to apply for a retirement visa known as the elective residency visa or ‘ERV’ (Visto per residenza elettiva).

This is essential for any British national who doesn’t have dual nationality with an EU country, and it applies to retirees wanting to stay in Italy for more than 90 days in every 180.

It’s a type of long-stay visa known as ‘Type D’ or ‘D-Visa’, which allows the holder to stay in Italy longer than the 90-day-rule permits. This type of visa covers moving here for study, work, family reasons – or retirement.

You can read further details about long-stay visas here.

To be eligible for the ERV, you need to show proof of suitable accommodation for at least a year, which can either be a rented or purchased property. However, bookings in B&Bs, Air BnBs, hotels or staying with family and friends are not accepted.

Dreaming of retiring to Italy? You’ll need to get your paperwork in order. Photo by Jonathan Bean on Unsplash

Since Brexit, this visa has gained in popularity according to immigration legal expert, Marco Mazzeschi of the eponymous consultancy firm Mazzeschi.

“It’s not that hard to get one of these visas, as long as you meet the eligibility criteria,” he says.

The application process itself however can vary from consulate to consulate.

International financial advisor Daniel Shillito of D&G Property Advice tells The Local: “Your nearest consulate may be an extremely busy one with a backlog of applications, meaning that this visa is instead extremely hard to get.”

“If you meet the conditions, it can be straightforward. If you don’t quite meet the criteria, of course it will be tougher,” he adds.

One of the requirements is that you can’t work to generate an income on an ERV.

Before Brexit, many British citizens bought second homes with the intention of retiring in Italy and living there permanently later on.

But anyone with a second home in Italy wanting to spend more than 90 days in every 180 will now need some type of visa. There are different options available, including visas that allow you to come and work in Italy.

For retirees, however, “the ERV stipulates that you cannot work in Italy under any circumstances, which includes working remotely or running a B&B for example”, Mazzeschi tells The Local.

The Italian Consulate in London confirms, “This visa is issued solely to those applicants who are planning to move permanently to Italy and it does not allow the recipient to work.”

Moving to Italy permanently is crucial to obtaining the visa. “It can be denied to those who are found to have an activity in their home country and only want the visa for the purpose of not being limited by the 90/180 day rule,” says Mazzeschi.

To apply for this visa, you’ll need to attend the Italian consulate closest to you in person and each consulate may vary in the documentation they request. Here is the application form required by the Italian consulate in London, for example.

Other documentation you may need includes a passport, passport photos, international health insurance, a letter explaining why you want to move to Italy, a registered lease or deed for property in Italy and one-way ticket travel reservations. Make sure you bring plenty of copies of all the above.

An Italian retirement dreams are made of. Proof that you can afford it is crucial, though. Photo by Kristine Tanne on Unsplash

The process is theoretically supposed to take around 90 days, but in Shillito’s experience, it can be up to four months, so bear timescales in mind when submitting your application.

In addition to truly proving you want to retire to Italy – rather than just spend more time here – and not being able to work, you’ll need to prove you have the resources to support yourself through retirement.

Finances

You must be financially independent without working, yet you’re asking to potentially spend the next 20-30 years, maybe more, in the country.

As such, the authorities request proof of a minimum passive income of around €31,000 per year. This can come from pensions, investments, rental income and dividends for example.

However, in reality, the consulate may ask for much more in Mazzeschi’s experience.

“You need substantial income, so the authorities may deem that €31,000 per year is not enough,” he says. “They want to see that you can afford to come to Italy and support yourself in the life you’re planning – their question is, ‘how can you justify coming to Italy to enjoy yourself?'”

To prove you have enough passive income, you’ll need to submit documents that show a hefty and steady income for the rest of your life.

These can include bank account statements, showing how much money your capital is generating. Mazzeschi points out that it might not be enough to simply have a large lump sum sitting in the bank – it must keep making you money.

Social security pensions, private pensions, property ownership deeds, business ownership evidence and tax returns may also be submitted for consideration.

“The authorities need to see that enough money is coming in every month. If that’s evident, they can tick the box and move on,” Shillito says.

You don’t already need to be retired to show how much your monthly pension payments are, as there are other ways to show your passive income if you wish to apply beforehand.

“Get advice before you make the application. Show an immigration lawyer or consultant your proof first to check you truly have a passive income or how to set up the evidence that will work,” recommends Shillito.

A bright and sunny retirement in Italy is alluring – and still possible for Brits post-Brexit. Photo by Nicola Pavan on Unsplash

Benefits for pensioners in Italy

Good news for foreign nationals retiring to Italy: some municipalities in central and southern Italy are offering a 7 percent flat-tax regime on all income generated abroad.

They are located in Sicily, Calabria, Sardinia, Campania, Basilicata, Abruzzo, Molise and Puglia, and must have a population not exceeding 20,000 inhabitants, according to Italy’s Inland Revenue (Agenzie delle Entrate).

Elsewhere in Italy, the normal personal income ‘Irpef’ tax brackets apply. All foreign nationals retired in Italy must file tax returns in Italy on all worldwide income.

Healthcare

As noted, you will have to show that you have health cover when you make your visa application.

In the past many British citizens have used their EHIC (European health insurance card) to cover them in the gap between arriving and getting registered within the Italian system, but this is no longer possible.

Once residing in Italy, you can apply to Italy’s national healthcare system, Il servizio sanitario nazionale (SSN), by paying a fee in proportion to your income.

Getting your residence permit

If you’ve jumped through all the hoops and satisfied all the conditions, you’ll have your visa and be allowed to enter Italy.

Once you’re on Italian soil, you’ll need to register your residence at the Questura (local police department) within eight days of your arrival date.

To be legally allowed to stay in Italy, you need a residence permit known as a permesso di soggiorno.

This can take a few months to obtain and usually lasts a year, which can then be extended yearly. Sometimes, a two-year extension is granted, according to Mazzeschi.

After five years of residence in Italy a non-EU citizen can apply for a permesso di soggiorno per soggiornanti di lungo periodo (permission to stay for a long period), which can be renewed less frequently. But you’ll need to meet further conditions such as passing a language test.

Getting a mortgage once you’re retired in Italy

Italian banks may be prepared to offer you mortgage even if you’re retired on passive income and no longer have a permanent job.

They prefer you to be employed, but they will look at people on pension income and check that you have a regular stream of funds that you can’t spend before in one go, like blowing it on a Porsche!” Shillito tells us.

He advises that it’s worth bearing in mind that you can’t have outstanding mortgage debts and that mortgages usually have to be paid off by the time you’re 75. So obtaining a 15-year-loan at the age of 60 is feasible, but beyond the age of 65 would be “fairly tough”, he adds.

Citizenship

It might be worth checking if you are entitled to citizenship of an EU country. The above rules only apply to people who don’t have dual nationality with an EU country. People who have the passport of an EU country can continue to take advantage of freedom of movement, which eliminates a lot of paperwork.

Getting Italian citizenship isn’t an easy process, but it is an alternative route for British and non-EU nationals wishing to avoid the paperwork required to retire to Italy.

Daniel Shillito provides financial planning and property purchase assistance services for expats, retirees and investors in Italy.

Marco Mazzeschi runs an immigration and citizenship consultancy firm in Italy. You can get in touch with him for advice on retiring to Italy here.

Please note that The Local is unable to advise on specific cases. For more information about visa applications, see the Italian Foreign Ministry’s visa website, or contact your embassy or local Questura in Italy.

