For members
DISCOVER ITALY
Nine things to do in Italy in Spring 2022
The weather is warming up, the days are getting longer and Italy is lifting many Covid-related health and travel restrictions. All of which means that the spring is a great time to visit Italy or, if you're already here, plan a little road trip.
Published: 2 March 2022 19:47 CET
A costumed celebration of Rome's birthday is just one of the events you can catch in Italy this spring. Photo by TIZIANA FABI / AFP
For members
TRAVEL NEWS
EXPLAINED: What are the Covid travel rules between Italy and Australia?
If you're planning a trip to Italy soon, here's a look at the latest Covid-19 rules for arrivals from Australia.
Published: 1 March 2022 11:32 CET
Updated: 1 March 2022 15:19 CET
Updated: 1 March 2022 15:19 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments