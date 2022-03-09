Read news from:
UKRAINE

‘No respect’: Polish mayor confronts Italy’s Salvini over Putin support

Italian far-right leader Matteo Salvini, known for his admiration of Russia's Vladimir Putin, had a frosty reception on a trip to Poland amid the invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 9 March 2022 10:27 CET
Przemysl's mayor Wojciech Bakun (L) confronted Italian League leader Matteo Salvini (R) during his visit to Poland on March 8th over his admiration and support for the Russian president in recent years. Photo by STRINGER / ANSA / AFP

A Polish mayor mocked Matteo Salvini on Tuesday for his support of Russia’s Vladimir Putin during a visit by the Italian far-right leader to meet Ukrainian refugees, a video shared by Italian media showed.

The leader of the League party, Salvini has been photographed on more than one occasion wearing T-shirts emblazoned with Putin’s image, and for years has written pro-Putin messages on his social media accounts.

On Tuesday, Wojciech Bakun, the mayor of the southeastern Polish city of Przemysl near the Ukrainian border, held a press conference in front of the train station in which he thanked Italian organisations for their support of Ukrainian refugees.

Bakun then said he had a “personal remark” for Salvini, who was standing at his side, according to a video widely published in Italian media.

“I have a gift for you. We’d like to go with you to the border and to a refugee welcome centre to see what your friend Putin has done, what the person whom you describe as your friend, has done to these people, who are crossing the border to the tune of 50,000 per day,” he said in Polish.

He pulled out a T-shirt printed with a black-and-white image of Putin on the front and the words “Army of Putin” underneath – a copy of a T-shirt Salvini was photographed wearing in 2014 in Moscow’s Red Square.

“No respect for you, thank you,” Bakun said in English, addressing Salvini.

The League leader sought to interrupt, saying “Sorry, sorry… we are helping refugees” in English before walking away.

A member of the crowd shouted after him in English, “You have a chance to condemn Putin right now”, while another shouted out in Italian “Clown, buffoon!” and “Go home!”

Like many other European far-right leaders, Salvini has come under pressure since Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine for his attitude towards Putin.

In 2015, after Italian President Sergio Mattarella argued for a common European response to migrants arriving in the Mediterranean, Salvini wrote on social media that “I’d give up two Mattarella for half a Putin”.

While interior minister in 2019, Salvini tightened laws on immigration and obtaining Italian citizenship, and blocked several charity ships carrying migrants and refugees from docking at Italian ports.

Since the invasion of Ukraine, however, Salvini has called on Italians to open their doors to refugees.

“Salvini intends to work to help the arrival and welcome in Italy of children, women and families fleeing the war,” the League said of Salvini’s trip to Poland.

UKRAINE

Ukraine: Italy urges other countries to move quickly on seizing Russian assets

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said other countries should follow Italy's lead after it seized luxury villas and superyachts owned by Russian oligarchs placed on the EU's sanctions list.

Published: 8 March 2022 11:46 CET
“I’d really like to see similar measures taken by all of our countries,” Draghi said in English during a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of talks in Brussels.

“Now we must all be rapid in the implementation of this,” he said, without specifying which countries he thought could do more.

READ ALSO: Russian invasion of Ukraine: What has Italy’s response been so far?

Italian police have so far seized villas and yachts worth 143 million euros ($156 million) from five Russian oligarchs placed on sanctions lists following Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, the Italian government said on Saturday.

The luxury properties are located in Lake Como, Tuscany, and the island of Sardinia, while two superyachts were seized at their moorings in northern Italian ports.

These were the ‘Lady M’ yacht belonging to steel magnate Alexey Alexandrovits Mordaschov, located in Imperia, and Gennady Timchenko’s ‘Lena’ , moored in Sanremo.

Mordashov and Timchenko are among the ultra-wealthy, influential Russians blacklisted by Brussels for their perceived closeness to the Kremlin.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24th, the EU has moved to freeze the assets of connected oligarchs and bar them from entering the bloc.

Italy began to apply the EU sanctions to Russian oligarchs after last week closing Italian airspace to Russian flights and sending a payment of 110 million euros to Ukraine in a show of “solidarity”.

Italy last week also seized dozens of artworks and a helicopter belonging to Italian citizen Lanfranco Cirillo, an architect thought to have designed ‘Putin’s Palace’ on the Black Sea.

Paintings by Picasso, Cezanne, Mirò and Chagall are reportedly among the 143 artworks confiscated by the authorities.

Prosecutors based in the town of Brescia are investigating 44 Russian oligarchs, according to the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

