Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
Paywall free

UKRAINE

How can people in Italy offer Ukraine refugees a place to stay?

Italy's local authorities are working on plans to accommodate hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees expected to arrive in the country, and have asked residents to get in touch if they can help.

Published: 10 March 2022 11:00 CET
How can people in Italy offer Ukraine refugees a place to stay?
People demonstrate in support of Ukraine in the northern Italian city of Milan, on February 26tg, 2022. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th, more than two million people have already left their homes in search of refuge in other countries.

 Italy has one of the largest Ukrainian communities in Europe, with around 250,000 people, Therefore it’s thought very likely that a large number of people fleeing the conflict will travel to stay with family and friends in Italy.

But with up to 900,000 Ukrainian refugees expected to arrive in Italy in the coming weeks, many thousands more will be in need of emergency accommodation.

So far some 24,000 Ukrainian refugees are known to have arrived in Italy, the prime minister told parliament on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: How is Italy responding to the Ukraine refugee crisis?

Italian authorities have pledged to step in to provide temporary accommodation in, for example, former care homes and buildings which were used as Covid ‘hotels’ during the pandemic, though this alone is expected to be insufficient.

Many people in Italy, including The Local’s readers, would like to offer refugees a place to stay in their own homes or in properties normally used for Airbnb or short-term rental.

But how do you get in touch with the relevant authorities to offer assistance?

The refugee reception effort is being managed at a local and regional level in Italy, with very little coordination by the national government. This means that what you need to do will vary depending on where you live.

Some local authorities have provided online contact information for residents of Italy who want to offer refugees a place to stay in their own homes.

The Veneto region seems to be leading the way on this. The north-eastern region, which has a large Ukrainian population and expects to receive tens of thousands of refugees, has made an online form available for anyone wishing to offer accommodation. Find it here.

Announcing the system on Saturday, March 5th, Veneto’s regional president Luca Zaia said: “To be effective, the reception effort needs to be organised”, adding that the region’s residents “have big hearts and a generosity that knows no bounds”.

Refugees after crossing the border into Poland on March 9, 2022. – The UN says 143,000 fled Ukraine in the last 24 hours, with the total number of refugees topping 2.15 million. Photo by Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP

The Lombardy region, which has the biggest Ukrainian population in Italy, is preparing to receive up to 100,000 people fleeing the war. People living in Lombardy who would like to offer accommodation to refugees can contact charity organisation Caritas Ambrosiana by sending an email to [email protected] or by calling 02.40703424. They will need to leave contact details, their address, details of how many people can be hosted, for how long, and any costs involved.

The city of Milan alone expects some 40,000 people to arrive from Ukraine. In preparation, the Ukrainian Consulate, working with the local Prefecture, is asking anyone willing to host refugees in the city to get in touch using this form.  The consulate also asks anyone living in Milan who is hosting Ukrainian family or friends to inform them by emailing [email protected]

Also in Lombardy or in neighbouring Piedmont, you can contact the Arca Solidale organisation. They have also provided a form for those wishing to welcome refugees.

In Rome, the Caritas organisation has begun mapping resources available for refugees. If you can host refugees in the city you can get in touch via this form.

The city of Bologna, which currently has 400 beds available via municipal authorities, asks anyone wishing to offer hospitality or help to send an email to [email protected] including their personal details and a phone number.

A child with her dog after crossing the Ukrainian-Polish border in Medyka on March 9, 2022. Photo by Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP

Note that all of the above forms should be filled out in Italian, and though it may be possible to communicate with authorities in English by email, it’s likely that you’ll get a faster response if you write your email in Italian.

If you are elsewhere in Italy, there are two options: contact your local authorities or use a nationwide or international platform.

Many towns are launching their own welcome initiatives for refugees. The municipality of Troia in the southern region of Puglia, for example, is offering refugees board and lodging if they already have family in the area.

Though many municipalities say they are still working on making arrangements, some have already announced concrete plans for some level of provision.

As towns, cities and regions are rolling out their own initiatives all the time, it is impossible to provide an exhaustive list.  

Information about any initiatives where you are can be found on regional or municipal websites in many cases, though as these are not always updated some readers of The Local tell us they went directly to their town’s comune (town hall) to ask for information in person.

Across Italy, the organisation Refugees Welcome Italia has set up a platform allowing people to register their availability to host.

The Europe-wide platform ICanHelp.Host was set up by volunteers from Belarus in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

If you cannot accommodate refugees but would like to make a charitable donation, the main fundraising organisations active in Italy include the Italian Red Cross , Caritas Ambrosiana , Emergency, Soleterre Onlus, Doctors Without Borders, Terre des Hommes, and Progetto Arca.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Italy announces plan to end reliance on Russian gas by 2025

The Italian government plans to phase out the country's heavy reliance on gas imports from Russia "within 30 months", the minister for the ecological transition said on Tuesday.

Published: 9 March 2022 16:21 CET
Italy announces plan to end reliance on Russian gas by 2025

Italy is working on short- and long-term plans to slash the amoun of natural gas imported from Russia, Minister for the Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani said on Tuesday.

“24-30 months should be enough time for us to become independent [from Russian gas supplies],” Cingolani told Rai 3’s Agorà talk show.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine last month has prompted European countries to rethink their dependence on Russia, which supplies around 40 percent of the natural gas used in Europe.

READ ALSO: How will the Russian invasion affect Italy’s gas supplies and prices?

Households and businesses in Italy and across Europe were already struggling with the soaring cost of utilities before Russia’s invasion sparked concern about energy security and further cost increases.

Italy is one of Europe’s biggest users and importers of natural gas, importing 90 percent of its gas supply with 45 percent of that coming from Russia – up from 27 percent ten years ago.

Italy now imports 29 billion cubic metres of Russian gas a year, which Cingolani said on Tuesday “must be replaced”.

He said Italy is putting a plan into place which means half of the current Russian gas supply, 15 billion cubic metres, will be replaced “by late spring” – but he didn’t specify with what.

Italy has no nuclear capability, only two operational coal power plants, and gets only 20 percent of its energy from renewable sources according to Eurostat data from 2020.

Italy’s prime minister Mario Draghi last week said Italy urgently needed to return to producing its own gas.

“In Italy, we have reduced gas production from 17 billion cubic metres per year in 2000 to around 3 billion cubic metres in 2020,” Draghi said, adding that national consumption ”has remained constant, between approximately 70 and 90 billion cubic metres”.

Italy is an important market for Russian gas exports. Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP

Italy must “increase domestic production at the expense of imports, because gas produced in your own country is more manageable and can be cheaper,” he said.

Draghi said Italy also intends to increase natural gas imports from the United States, as well as increasing the supply from pipelines including TAP from Azerbaijan, TransMed from Algeria and Tunisia, and GreenStream from Libya.

For longer-term gas supplies, “we are working on reinforcing infrastructure and long-term contracts,” Cingolani said on Tuesday.

The Italian government has repeatedly described gas as a “transition fuel” needed during the country’s long-term plan to use more renewable energy.

Cingolani said the country is now aiming for “55 percent decarbonisation” and that “at the moment the gas from Russia is flowing, therefore we are able to stick to the roadmap.”

Though Draghi last week suggested that Italy could reopen its closed coal power plants “to fill any shortcomings in the immediate future”. Cingolani ruled this option out, saying it would be too expensive.

He added that, “in the case of an absolute lack of energy”, Italy’s two functioning coal plants – in the port cities of Brindisi and Civitavecchia – “could be brought up to full capacity, in order to produce energy for a limited period”.

“If, for some reason, the supply from Russia, plus our current reserves, were to cease, this would give us enough time to get to the warm season,” he said.

But, he said, “we will not reopen anything . The plants that are closed will not reopen, because it would not be worth the expense”.

The minister appeared confident that Italy’s gas supply from Russia remains secure, saying European imports “earn the Russians almost one billion euros a day. I’m not sure they want to shut down”.

READ ALSO: Rising energy prices: How to save money on your bills in Italy

Italy’s plan were announced as the European Commission published plans on Tuesday to cut dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds across the EU this year, and to end reliance on Russian supplies “well before 2030”, Reuters reported.

The EC said countries would be responsible for implementing its plan, which is centred on switching to alternative supplies in the short-term and speeding up the transition to clean energy.

Italy’s minister for the ecological transition did not mention on Tuesday any drive to invest further or speed up the country’s move towards more sustainable energy sources.

However, Draghi acknowledged last week that “the most valid answer in the long term lies in proceeding quickly, as we are doing, towards greater development of renewable sources.”

He said the current situation “demonstrates the imprudence of not having diversified more our energy sources and our suppliers in recent decades.”

SHOW COMMENTS
Privacy