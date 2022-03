Petrol and gas prices have skyrocketed across Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Italy is no exception.

Fuel prices have been on an upward trend in Italy since May 2021, and the Ukraine crisis has only exacerbated the problem: Russia is the world’s third-largest oil producer and second-largest exporter..

The average price at the pump in Italy is now at an average of €2.3 per litre for self-service petrol/gasoline and €2 for diesel, according to Italian consumer watchdog Codacons.

This means the price of petrol has risen by 39 percent in a year, and diesel prices have risen by 51 percent, the association said.

Added to the exorbitant cost of gas and electricity in Italy at the moment, households and businesses are struggling.

Italy’s haulage companies have claimed they can no longer afford to operate and said they will have no choice but to suspend delivery services unless the government takes action to contain price rises.

As well as the global price per barrel of oil, other factors affecting the price you’ll pay at the pump in Italy include the 22 percent VAT rate, plus excise duty (a tax on the production and consumption of goods).

Codacons said taxation has now reached 55.3 percent on every litre of petrol and 51.8 percent on diesel.

Gas station owners, business groups, and opposition politicians are all urging the government to cut tax on fuel in order to keep the country moving. But so far, there is no sign that this will happen soon.

As prices continue to climb, what can drivers do to minimise the financial hit?

The obvious suggestion of simply driving less isn’t always realistic in Italy, where 55 percent of people rely on a car to get around – whether that’s because they live in a rural location, or in a city with famously unreliable public transport (we’re looking at you, Rome).

So if you have to fill up your tank, here are a few tips on how to save:

Where and when to fill up

Choosing the right place to fill up could save you a significant amount of money.

Italy has both serviced and self-service petrol stations. If you choose a serviced station, be prepared to pay more.

If you want to save on fuel, it’s best to fill up in your local town before you hit the road, advises Italian motoring news website Quotidiano Motori. Gas stations with the lowest prices tend to be in agricultural areas and smaller cities next to large cities.

As in other countries, it almost always works out cheaper to refuel at smaller, local petrol stations than along the motorway. Petrol stations owned by oil companies also tend to be more expensive than smaller, unbranded petrol stations, notes Quotidiano Motori.

Refuelling on weekdays can also mean significant savings as the price of petrol and diesel generally increases on weekends.

How to find the cheapest petrol stations

Prices vary from region to region and area to area, so how do you find the cheapest place to fill up?

Google Maps

One of the best ways to find out the cheapest prices is in fact via Google Maps, where you can find the up to date prices for each station. It works both on the mobile app and a computer.

First, click on the Petrol Station or ‘Benzinai’ button, which appears below or next to the search bar. This will generate a map of all the nearby petrol stations and their prices. You can also change the search area, if you want to check the prices somewhere else.

Keep in mind that not all petrol stations will display prices. If you want to find out the prices of different types of petrol, as well as diesel at a particular petrol station, simply click on it and it will give a list of the types it offers and the prices.

Other websites and apps

There are several other websites that work in a similar way to Google Maps, including Prezzibenzina.it. After registering, you simply type in or find your region and the site will produce a map, along with a list of the cheapest petrol stations near you.

Popular apps used in Italy to detail the prices of petrol near you and allow you to compare the price of different types of fuel include BenzinLitre, IlPieno2, Ecomotori, Gaspal and Prezzi Benzina

Useful Italian vocabulary:

Benzinai – gas or petrol station

Il carburante – fuel (petrol/gas and diesel)

Benzina – petrol/gas

Diesel – diesel

Benzina senza piombo – unleaded petrol