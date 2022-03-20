Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Italy slams ‘odious’ threats by Russia over sanctions

Italy reacted furiously Saturday to "odious and unacceptable" insults and threats by a senior Russian foreign ministry official attacking sanctions applied against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. 

Published: 20 March 2022 09:21 CET
Updated: 20 March 2022 17:41 CET
Italy slams 'odious' threats by Russia over sanctions
Italy's Prime Minister, Mario Draghi looks on during a joint press conference with his Spanish, Portuguese and Greek (via video link) counterparts on March 18, 2022 at Villa Madama in Rome, following their meeting in preparation of an upcoming March 24-25 European Council summit. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

Alexey Paramonov, head of the Russian foreign ministry’s European department, accused Italy of falling victim to “anti-Russian hysteria”, in comments to the state-run RIA Novosti agency. 

Italy had forgotten centuries-long relations and bilateral agreements “in a second”, he said. 

He said he hoped French finance minister Bruno Le Maire’s vow earlier this month to “wage a total economic and financial war on Russia” would not “find followers in Italy and cause a series of appropriate irreversible consequences”. 

Le Maire subsequently walked back his comments, conceding they had been “inappropriate”. 

Paramonov said Russia had provided “significant assistance” to Italy during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, at the request of Italy’s defence minister Lorenzo Guerini. 

Guerini was now one of the main “hawks and instigators of the anti-Russian campaign” within the government in Rome, he said. 

Italy’s foreign ministry said it “firmly rejects the threatening statements” from Moscow.  Rome and its partners would “continue to exert every pressure” to stop the Russian invasion of the Ukraine, it added. 

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi condemned the “comparison between the invasion of Ukraine and the pandemic crisis in Italy” as “particularly odious and unacceptable”.  Guerini said Italy would “not give weight to propaganda”, and continued to stand by Ukraine. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address the Italian parliament on Tuesday. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Italy to tax energy profits to ease price burden on households

Italy on Friday announced it would tax the extra profits made by energy firms off the back of spiking prices to help families and businesses struggling with high bills.  

Published: 19 March 2022 09:06 CET
Italy to tax energy profits to ease price burden on households

“Let’s tax a part of the extraordinary profits that producers are making thanks to the increase in the cost of raw materials, and redistribute this money to businesses and families who are in great difficulty,” Prime Minister Mario Draghi told reporters.    

Economy and Finance Minister Daniele Franco told the same news conference that the tax would be 10 percent on a portion of the extra profits made, although the details were not yet clear.    

A government source told AFP it would be levelled on a measure of extra profits made in the last six months, compared to the same period the year before.    

The money will help fund a new 4.4 billion-euro package to ease the pain of high energy prices, Draghi said, which comes on top of 16 billion euros already spent in recent months.   

The package will also be funded by extra tax revenue generated by the increase in energy prices and will not require additional borrowing, the source told AFP.    

Countries across Europe are urgently seeking policies to ease the pain of high energy prices, which were already high and sent soaring by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.    

Among the new Italian measures intended to address what Draghi said was a period of “major volatility” are a cut in excise duty on petrol, to reduce the pump price by 25 euro cents a litre for one month only.    

The government will also freeze energy bills at last summer’s prices for another 1.2 million households, bringing the total to 5.2 million.

SHOW COMMENTS
Privacy