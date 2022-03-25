Read news from:
Italian expression of the day: ‘Vale la pena’

It's well worth making the effort to learn this simple phrase.

Published: 25 March 2022 17:26 CET
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

pena by itself in Italian isn’t exactly a good thing: it generally means penalty, sentence, punishment, pain, or grief.

Se la polizia ti prende rischi una lunga pena detentiva.
You risk a lengthy prison sentence if the police catch you.

Sentivo la sua pena.
I felt her grief.

But when used in the expression vale la pena (VAH-leh la PEH-a), the word takes on a positive connotation: it means something’s worth the trouble, or effort.

If you want to talk about something in particular being worth the effort, you need to follow the phrase up with the infinitive of a verb (unlike in English, where we often use the -ing form, or gerund).

Vale la pena leggere Dante.
Reading Dante is worth the effort.

According to the Treccani dictionary, it’s more correct to use the preposition di directly after the phrase and before the infinitive than it is to use nothing at all – though Treccani does acknowledge that “the form without the preposition also has a certain diffusion in its use”.

“Ma queste offerte son cose di tanto poco momento, che non vale la pena di parlarne”
“But these offers are things of so little moment, it’s not worth talking about them”:

this line from the poet Leopardi’s published letters is provided by the dictionary’s writers as an example of the correct formulation.

In reality, though, you’re much more likely to hear the version that dispenses with di used in modern spoken Italian.

Vale la pena visitare la Cappella Sistina e la Basilica di San Pietro.
It’s worth visiting the Sistine Chapel and St. Peter’s Basilica.

Vale la pena spendere un po’ di più per mangiare bene.
It’s worth spending a bit more to eat well.

Questa macchina è così vecchia che non vale la pena ripararla, sarebbe più economico comprarne una nuova.
This car’s so old it’s not worth fixing it, it would be cheaper to buy a new one.

What if you want to use vale la pena at the end of a sentence, to say that something you’ve already discussed is worth the effort?

In this case we use the preposition ne (which can mean a range of things but here means ‘it’), directly before the phrase, to say ‘it’s worth the effort’.

Quella torta richiede quattro ore di preparazione, ma credimi, ne vale la pena.
That cake takes four hours to cook, but believe me, it’s worth the effort.

Ditemi che ne valeva la pena.
Tell me it was worth it.

Se convinciamo una sola persona, ne sarà valsa la pena.
If we convince just one person, it will have been worth it.

We hope you agree this is one little phrase it’s worth adding to your repertoire.

